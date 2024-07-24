All You Need To Know About The Men’s United States Olympics 2024 Tennis Team Ft. Taylor Fritz

The USA is known for sending a strong contingent to the Olympics every single time. The same also holds true for the 2024 Paris Games, as a group of 592 athletes will be traveling to the meet hoping to win glory and honor for their country. This group also includes a 6-man tennis team led by top ATP stars like Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul.

Americans have been longing for a medal in the men’s tennis event ever since Steven Johnson and Jack Sock won bronze 8 years ago. Unfortunately, no player from the USA has come close to a podium finish since then. However, this talented roster, despite missing the likes of Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe, seems ambitious enough to put an end to this dry spell.

Taylor Fritz – Singles & Doubles

Taylor Fritz couldn’t have been more confident entering the prestigious quadrennial sporting event. Thanks to his deep runs in tournaments such as the Bavarian International, the Madrid Open, and the Italian Open, Fritz has an impressive 13-6 record on the clay court surface this season. Playing at the Roland-Garros stadium, the 26-year-old will hope to pick up right where he left off at the French Open 2024 – a 4th round appearance.

From the pool of players, Taylor has the best shot at becoming the first American man to win the gold medal at the singles competition since Andre Agassi. In the doubles category, the Californian is partnering up with Tommy Paul.

Interestingly, Paris will be Taylor’s Olympic debut as he passed up the opportunity to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Games. However, he does seem quite confident as NBC, in an interview with People, quoted him saying,

“I always loved team sports and I’ve always loved to represent Team USA in Davis Cup and the United Cup, so this is the ultimate.”

Tommy Paul – Singles & Doubles

Tommy Paul had a forgettable Olympic debut in Tokyo, suffering a first-round exit. However, with an impressive clay court season and a trip to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2024, Paul will certainly not be short on confidence in Paris. On top of it, his 7-3 record on the dirt during the 2024 season might give him the morale boost needed to push for a medal.

“I’m so excited. The last time, I didn’t go into the Olympics super prepared. I was coming off an injury, so I’m looking at it like the last time I went to be an Olympian – this time, I’m trying to bring back a medal,” Paul said, per Fox News.

Marcos Giron – Singles

While Marcos Giron is ranked #37 in the world and has had a forgettable clay court campaign (3-7 record), he has the most Olympic experience than any other singles player on the current men’s team. Tied with Frances Tiafoe, Giron made it the farthest in the 2020 Tokyo Games – a second-round appearance.

Sadly, owing to his poor form, not a lot of fireworks are expected from Marcos Giron. However, the 31-year-old will be hoping to get past the opening round.

Christopher Eubanks – Singles

Yet another player making his Olympic debut, Christopher Eubanks is a great player on the grass-court surface. Having lost each of the six matches that he played on the clay court this season, Eubanks’ tournament is projected to not last longer than the first round. However, the 6ft 7” star could use the exposure to build himself up as a crucial national team member during tournaments such as the Davis Cup and the United Cup.

Rajeev Ram & Austin Krajicek – Doubles

Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek fill in for Team USA’s second spot at the doubles event in Paris. With both players being doubles specialists, they should ideally make a deeper run than the Fritz-Paul duo.

Ahead of the Olympic Games, the pair teamed up to practice at tournament level. Yet, despite being the #1 seed at the Hamburg Open 2024, they fell short in the semifinals, suffering a straight-sets loss against the French team of Édouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabien Reboul.