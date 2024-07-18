Aryna Sabalenka Injury Update: World No.3 Reveals Plans for Next Tournament

Jun 3, 2024; Paris, France; Aryna Sabalenka reacts to a point during her match against Emma Navarro of the United States on day nine of Roland Garros at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Aryna Sabalenka shared exciting news during an Instagram Q&A session, announcing she plans to start practicing again in a week. Since the world number three is recovering from an injury that has sidelined her from the upcoming Olympics, she is focusing on returning to the court at the Washington Open.

Sabalenka’s injury forced her to take a break and prioritize her health over competing in Paris. She is currently at home in Miami, using this time to rest and recharge.

With the advice of her medical and coaching team, the world number three also had to withdraw from Wimbledon due to a shoulder injury. Previously, during the Berlin Open, Sabalenka threw in the towel during her match against Anna Kalinskaya because of the same reason.

Sabalenka’s Instagram stories have delighted fans with glimpses of her recovery journey. Her posts are a mix of humor, personal insights, and behind-the-scenes moments, offering fans a unique view of her life off the court. Her candid updates have resonated with her followers, who appreciate her transparency and positive attitude.

Future plans for Sabalenka

Despite missing the Olympics, Sabalenka is focused on her comeback at the Washington Open. Her decision to prioritize recovery demonstrates her commitment to long-term success. Fans eagerly await her return, confident that her dedication will lead to strong performances.

Sabalenka’s approach highlights the importance of balance between competition and self-care, making her a relatable and inspiring figure for many. With her engaging social media presence and determination to succeed, Sabalenka continues to be a fan favorite. Hence, her return to the court promises to be a highlight of the tennis season.