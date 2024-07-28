Bronx Bound Bahama Breeze: Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Yankees Experiment Begins

In their recent 35-game stretch, the Yankees have racked up a whopping 23 losses. Same old story: a lineup that’s forgotten how to hit (it is gradually picking up), a starting rotation that’s practically begging for a lifeline, and a bullpen that’s as reliable as a subway schedule during a citywide blackout. And into this horror story enter the footsteps of the face of the Marlins, Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Born in the Bahamas, Jazz Chisholm Jr. ticked multiple boxes for what the Yankees needed – a dynamic bat, versatile skill set, solid defense, and a perfect pick for the consistently fluctuating Yankees leadoff spot.

It seemed like bagging Jazz Chisholm in a trade was a no-brainer. But there were whispers that the Yankees might balk at his vibrant personality and flair. With the team in such a position, the idea that they’d even hesitate because of his personality seemed almost ludicrous.

In a clubhouse still obsessed with the clean-shave doctrine, inserting a character like Jazz Chisholm along with characters like Marcus Stroman, and Alex Verdugo, could be just the kind of shake-up the Yanks need at this time.

But Brian Cashman surprisingly knew better. Despite the Yankees’ storied history and the so-called “class” they proudly claim, none of that will count for much if they can’t pull themselves out of this slump—especially during what could be their one guaranteed year with Juan Soto.

Amid the Yankees’ thrilling 11-8 comeback win over the Red Sox, they announced the much-awaited trade. Jazz Chisholm Jr. from Miami Marlins for three prospects: catcher Agustin Ramirez, infielder Jared Serna, and infielder Abrahan Ramirez.

Play that smooth Jazz. Welcome to Pinstripes, @j_chisholm3 🔥 pic.twitter.com/M9GYWnsddW — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 27, 2024

Jazz Chisholm could make his first appearance in pinstripes as soon as tonight, and he’s already locked down the leadoff spot in the lineup, hitting .244 with an on-base percentage of .304 from that position throughout his career. The real question is where he’ll play on the field.

With Giancarlo Stanton taking over the DH spot again on Monday, the outfield is already packed with Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Alex Verdugo, Trent Grisham, and soon Jasson Dominguez.

With the outfield already overflowing, Jazz Chisholm playing there seems like a long shot—unless the Yankees make an unlikely decision to shift one of their outfielders to the infield. More realistically, Jazz could find a spot in the infield.

At first base, Ben Rice has been inconsistent and far from securing his position permanently. Third base hasn’t been any better; DJ LeMahieu is still struggling, now even getting benched often, and the Yankees never seem to be fully convinced that Oswaldo Cabrera is a lasting solution.

Then there’s second base, where Gleyber Torres has been underwhelming. His bat has been cold most of the season, though it’s shown signs of life just as the trade deadline approaches, complicating decisions.

That can’t take any light from how defensively disappointing he’s been at second. Jazz Chisholm has a good amount of experience at second base and has made a few appearances at shortstop, beyond his usual center field position. But with Anthony Volpe locking down shortstop for the Yankees, second base might be the more logical option for Jazz.

The tricky question for the Yankees is whether to bet on Gleyber Torres’s bat continuing to improve or to use his recent performance as leverage in a trade to clear space for Chisholm at second.

More importantly, adding just Jazz Chisholm isn’t enough for the Yankees as the deadline approaches. The third base remains a problem area, and unless the Yankees are considering shifting either Jazz or Gleyber Torres to third, they may need to bring in another bat to stabilize that spot. The pitching situation is even more scary.

The rotation has been struggling since mid-June. The numbers that paint a grim picture: Gerrit Cole with an ERA of 5.40, Nestor Cortes also at 5.40, Marcus Stroman at 5.56, Luis Gil at 6.26, and Carlos Rodón with a troubling 7.94. And then there’s the bullpen, which hasn’t been any better.

The next move will likely be to solve some problems at the pitching end, maybe through a strikeout-heavy bullpen arm, or a rotation reinforcement. What do you think will be Cashman’s next move? Leave your comment below!