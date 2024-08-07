Why Jazz Chisholm Jr. is the Perfect Addition to the Yankees

Miami offered a lot for Jazz—great weather—but it couldn’t hold a candle to the aggressive New York fan base and the constant spotlight on the Yankees.

“He likes the light,“ said former Yankees captain and ex-Marlins skipper Don Mattingly. And with four home runs in his first four games with the Yankees, it’s safe to say Mattingly was spot on.

Brian Cashman and the Yankees front office had quite the task in this trade deadline. With only one guaranteed year with Juan Soto, they knew they couldn’t just count on injured players returning and call them makeshift trade deadline acquisitions.

Out of all the years, this was one year when something like that wouldn’t fly. They had a stacked outfield, and Jazz was manning the outfield for the Marlins.

Other options included players like Luis Rengifo, Jonathan India, Isaac Paredes, and Yandy Diaz. But each came with their own rather difficult clauses. The deadline required creativity, and there was chatter that Jazz wanted to return to the dirt.

Since Chisholm joined the Yankees, the team has rocketed back to the top of MLB’s offensive stat sheet, averaging 5.16 runs per game. Jazz has been on fire, boasting a solid 1.064 OPS with four quick home runs in pinstripes.

His arrival seems to have sparked the whole lineup: Anthony Volpe, Austin Wells, and even Gleyber Torres have found new life at the plate. DJ LeMahieu, who had been struggling since his return, is now having some great at-bats too.

The Yankees are definitely heating up, and Jazz has been a big part of that resurgence.