Yankees’ Closer Crisis: Potential Trade Deadline Solutions

May 20, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Clay Holmes (35) reacts during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

As the New York summer heat intensifies, pressure climbs on the Yankees to solidify their postseason berth, and consistently losing in the AL East is far from helping their cause. There is a long list of gaps in the Yankees roster, and each day, when one gap manages to fix itself, another is seen.

Last night, the offense clicked just fine, but the bullpen didn’t, and Clay Holmes cost the Yanks another game. Their bullpen, and rotation have already cost them a few games, and if they somehow manage to make the playoffs, their bullpen, which is a serious ticking time bomb, will not allow them to go far.

Clay Holmes’ recent stumbles beg a critical question: Is it time for the Yankees to double down on their bullpen and shaky rotation as the deadline approaches? Another perspective on Clay Holmes is that he isn’t the problem on his own but should be seen as part of a larger solution.

His ability to induce ground balls and minimize solid contact makes him a decent fit for the closer role, but he’s blown three of his last six attempts, adding little hope that he could be the Yankees closer come game seven of the World Series. At this point, it may not be about Holmes failing; it’s about the Yankees ensuring they aren’t placing all their eggs in one basket.

The Yankees would benefit from a bullpen that with more than one closer – Clay Holmes has proved his ability, but reliability? You can’t be too sure. Platooning Holmes with another high-caliber arm could be the buffer the Yanks need, but what options does Brian Cashman have at the 2024 trade deadline to strengthen their bullpen?

Who Fits in the Yankees bullpen?

Performing under the bright lights of New York is never easy, and many may have done fine elsewhere only to falter in the Bronx. With the deadline mere days away, what can Brian Cashman do to give Aaron Boone a helping hand to navigate past a difficult AL East?

1. Chad Green: A familiar face in the Bronx, Green’s comeback post-Tommy John surgery makes him an interesting option. He’s dealt with the New York lights in the past and has had a decent season with the Blue Jays so far. His fastball, clocking up to 97 mph, complemented by a wicked curveball, could see him fitting seamlessly into a setup or alternate closer role. With a contract extending through 2025, the Yanks will have another year of control too.

2. Michael Kopech: Despite a turbulent season with the White Sox, Kopech’s raw power and strikeout ability are undeniable, a need of the hour for the Yankees who house a very contact-heavy bullpen. His high ERA is concerning, but it’s reflective more of the team’s struggles. Kopech could benefit from a change of scenery and the rigorous coaching that comes with the Yankees’ setup.

3. Mason Miller: The Athletics’ closer is a lone bright star in a team flooded in disarray. With a 2.21 ERA and 15 saves so far, Miller could be a valuable long-term option for the Yankees, especially with Clay Holmes set to become a free agent at the end of the season. However, a recent freak injury—a fractured pinky finger—might complicate any potential trades.

4. Kyle Finnegan: The Nationals’ closer, despite a stellar season on paper, comes with a caveat. His expected ERA and high hard-hit rate suggest potential regression. That said, his strikeout prowess and effective fastball-splitter combo could provide the Yankees with the kind of strikeout ability they need to complement Holmes’ high contact rate.

The Yankees’ front office needs to act soon to maximize this deadline and show Juan Soto their commitment to competing. They’ve already paid the price for leaning too heavily on Clay Holmes.

Whether it’s reuniting with Chad Green, gambling on Kopech’s ceiling, investing in Miller’s consistency, or taking a calculated risk on Finnegan, the Yankees have options. Potential decisions on their bullpen front could determine their World Series chances, and with teams like the Orioles already doing a decent job, it’s time for the Yankees front office to step up.