Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Mungia Start Time In 20+ Countries Including USA, UK, Mexico, and, More

Canelo Alvarez is defending his legacy against Jaime Mungia this weekend. The face of boxing returns to Vegas, the fight capital of the world with all his Super Middleweight titles on the line. Alvarez’s opponent is also an up-and-coming Mexican boxer, Jamie Mungia; who is unbeaten in his own right. So on the 4th of May, the force shall remain with the Mexican fans as T-Mobile Arena gears up for an all-Mexican matchup. Now, one would be right to assume that Alvarez holds all the cards, but despite being the underdog, Mungia’s reach and sharp jabs can mean a long night for the champion. But the stakes are high for another reason.

This weekend is a pivotal moment for boxing’s Super Middleweight division. As one can understand, given the nature of the circumstances, this could further solidify Alvarez’s unblemished reign, but if the sisters of fate roll the dice for Mungia, it would also signal the proverbial passing of the torch to the next generation of boxers.

Needless to say, this is a test for Alvarez as well. The champion has often been accused of ducking, especially on social media, and will look to silence the naysayers who wanted him to fight David Benavidez.

To those fans eager to tune in to the fight, the coverage for the main event starts on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 8 PM ET. Here’s what the coverage time for other countries looks like-

United States (Eastern Time) 8 pm ET United Kingdom (British Summer Time) 1 am BST (May 5) Mexico (Central Time) 7 pm CT Canada (Eastern Time) 8 pm ET Canada (Pacific Time) 5 pm PT Australia (Sydney Time) 10 am AEST (May 5) China (Beijing Time) 8 am CST (May 5) India (Indian Standard Time) 5:30 am IST (May 5) Brazil (Brasília Time) 9 pm BRT France (Central European Summer Time) 2 am CEST (May 5) Germany (Central European Summer Time 2 am CEST (May 5) Russia (Moscow Time) 3 am MSK (May 5) Japan (Japan Standard Time) 9 am JST (May 5) South Africa (South Africa Standard Time) 2 am SAST (May 5) South Korea (Korea Standard Time) 9 am KST (May 5) Saudi Arabia (Arabia Standard Time) 3 am AST (May 5) Argentina (Argentina Time) 9 pm ART Italy (Central European Summer Time) 2 am CEST (May 5) Spain (Central European Summer Time) 2 am CEST (May 5) Nigeria (West Africa Time) 1 am WAT (May 5)

Now, the Cinco De Mayo weekend and a Canelo Alvarez fight have become synonymous with each other. Until now, Alvarez has rarely ever disappointed, often putting on masterclasses for fans. But as mentioned before, he’s been accused of ducking. And ahead of his fight, he has responded to the fans who have called him out.

Canelo Alvarez Responds to Ducking Allegations by Fans

Canelo Alvarez has fought the best the sport of boxing has had to offer. From the likes of Floyd Mayweather to Gennadiy Golovkin, he’s been in the ring with men most mortals would never get close to.

However, lingering accusations of ducking remain. And this time, the name that has been thrown around a lot of David Benavidez. A fan showed up in Las Vegas ahead of the press conference, fanning these familiar fires again.

Only this time, the champion decided to clap back. In an interview with FightHype, Alvarez asked people to have some respect for Mungia.

“Jaime Mungia deserves the respect that he is entitled to and then the fan that had the sign out there about David Benavidez, well he’s been resentful since the Golovkin fight clearly.”

Now, despite the comment, he did not state whether he would look to fight David Benavidez in the future. So here we are. Meanwhile, Benavidez is not the only boxer Alvarez has been accused of ducking. That list includes names like David Morrell Jr., Dmitry Bivol, Artur Beterbiev, and Demetrius Andrade, among others.

This begs the question- after fighting so many top fighters in the division, does Alvarez still have what it takes to write another challenger off? Father time does not seem to be affecting the boxer but as they say, it doesn’t happen till it does.