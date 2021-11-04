BBL 2021-22: Unmukt Chand to represent Melbourne Renegades in the upcoming Big Bash League

BBL 2021-22: Former Indian U-19 captain Unmukt Chand became the first-ever Indian player to get a BBL contract.

The 11th edition of Big Bash League is starting from 5th December 2021. With the season about to start, the teams have been finalizing their squads for the upcoming season. Melbourne Renegades have announced their second overseas signing of the season.

They signed Reece Topley yesterday, and this time they have signed an Indian International player.

BBL 2021-22: Unmukt Chand signs for Melbourne Renegades

The Melbourne Renegades have announced their second overseas signing for the upcoming BBL season. Former Indian U-19 captain Unmukt Chand will join the Renegades family for the upcoming season. He will be the first-ever Indian player to feature in Australia’s premier T20 competition.

Chand has represented three IPL franchises – Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Daredevils, and Mumbai Indians. He quit Indian cricket this year to explore opportunities around the globe. Unmukt won the title of Minor League Cricket in the USA last month, whereas he also lead the side.

“I’m very excited, it’s great to be part of the Melbourne Renegades family,” Chand said.

“I’ve always followed the Big Bash and it’s a great opportunity for me to come and play some good cricket.”

“I’ve always wanted to play in leagues like these and it’s great that now I have this opportunity to be representing the Renegades in the Big Bash, so for me it’s big.”

The @RenegadesBBL make history with their latest #BBL11 signing – @UnmuktChand9 becomes the first ever male Indian player in the BBL! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/bMlZ3xBgxP — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 4, 2021

David Saker, head coach of Melbourne Renegades has also expressed his delight at Chand’s signing.

“We’re delighted to have Unmukt joining the Renegades and see him being an important part of our group,” Saker said.

“He brings a wealth of cricket experience. As a batter, Unmukt is dynamic and can change games quickly.”

Melbourne Renegades squad for the BBL 11

Squad (till now): Aaron Finch (C), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Josh Lalor, Nic Maddinson, Shaun Marsh, James Pattinson, Mitchell Perry, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Reece Topley, Unmukt Chand.