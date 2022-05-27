Sanju Samson vs Royal Challengers Bangalore stats and last 5 innings list: Sanju Samson vs Wanindu Hasaranga IPL record

Sanju Samson vs Royal Challengers Bangalore stats: Sanju Samson has struggled against Wanindu Hasaranga in the past.

Rajasthan Royals will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier-2 match of Indian Premier League 2022. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The winner of this match will face Gujarat Titans in the final, whereas the loser will bow out of the tournament. The bowlers of both sides have been great this season, and this can be an interesting game to watch out for.

Sanju Samson vs Royal Challengers Bangalore stats

Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Sanju Samson has not been extraordinary this season with the bat, but he has looked in decent touch. However, the performance of Sanju Samson against Royal Challengers Bangalore is not encouraging.

Sanju has played 19 matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore where he has managed to score 334 runs at a dreadful average of 19.65. He has scored a couple of half-centuries, where 92* has been his highest score with the bat. The bowling line-up of RCB has been great this season, and it won’t be easy for Sanju this time around.

In the last five innings against RCB, Sanju Samson has just scored 84 runs, with 27 being the highest score that he scored in the last innings. He has played a couple of innings this season, where he has scored a combined total of 35.

Runs Balls Year 27 21 2022 8 8 2022 19 15 2021 21 18 2021 9 6 2020

Sanju Samson vs Wanindu Hasaranga IPL record

Samson fell to Hasaranga for fourth time in overall five innings. Do you know whom I have dismissed the most number of times? My good friend Rohit Sharma (7 times).. a very good human being. #RCBvsRR #IPL2022 — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 5, 2022

The battle between Sanju Samson and Wanindu Hasaranga can be an intriguing one to watch out for. Sanju is generally a good player of spin, but he has struggled immensely against Hasaranga. In the IPL history, he has faced Hasaranga in just a couple of innings, and both of them have come this season.

Hasaranga has managed to get Sanju Samson out on both occasions by conceding just 16 runs. In the Overall T20s, Samson has scored 18 runs in six innings against Hasaranga, and he has been dismissed six times. The stats clearly prove that Hasaranga has been a nemesis of Sanju Samson.

Sanju Samson has scored 421 runs this season with a brilliant S/R of 150.35, courtesy of a couple of half-centuries. Wanindu Hasaranga has been great this year, and he has scalped 25 wickets at a brilliant economy of 7.62.