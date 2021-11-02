“Should have tested bench strength”: Shoaib Akhtar opines Pakistan should have rested few players vs Namibia | ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar is of the opinion that Pakistan had a good opportunity to test their bench strength versus Namibia

Riding on the back of 14 consecutive T20I wins on the UAE soil, Pakistan faced Namibia in the 31st match of the ongoing 2021 T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.

In what was a relatively easier encounter for them in the ongoing World Cup so far, Pakistan convincingly beat Namibia by 45 runs after skipper Babar Azam surprisingly, decided to bat first on what seemed to be a yet again sluggish surface at Abu Dhabi, at least in the first 10 Overs of the match.

Posting 189-2 in their allotted quota of 20 Overs, Pakistan restricted Namibia to only 144-5 in as many overs to register their 15th consecutive win on UAE soil, and became the first team from Group 2, to advance towards the semi-finals. This is Pakistan’s 4th win in as many matches in the World Cup.

After a resounding win, where skipper Babar Azam (70 off 49) hit is third half-century of the tournament and was involved in a 113-run opening stand with Mohammad Rizwan (79 off 50) and paved their way towards yet another victory, former Pakistan pacer- Shoaib Akhtar was a bit displeased by the Pakistan team management.

“Pakistan could and should have tested bench strength”- Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan Shoaib Akhtar however, was of the opinion that with the team performing so well in the tournament thus far, it was a wonderful opportunity for the Pakistan team management to try their bench strength against a relatively weaker opposition in Namibia.

The reason provided by the Rawalpindi Express for the above statement of his is that playing the players sitting on the bench in games as such might well prepare them and bring them in the winning momentum for the future.

Could have & should have tested bench strength though. It gives a taste of a big tournament to bench strength specially when a team is doing so well. Brings them in the winning momentum for future. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 2, 2021

Pakistan have a couple of talented Bowling all-rounders in Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Mohammad Nawaz along with the right handed top order batting sensation- Haider Ali and the veteran wicketkeeper- batter and ex-skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed in the bench.

The team hasn’t tinkered with their team combination since their 10-wicket victory against arch-rivals India at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24.