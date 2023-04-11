$240 Million 'El Capitan' Fernando Alonso Lives Large on $6,550,000 Superyacht

Living life as a returning F1 champion, who has the most experience on the grid, and who is still on top of his game- Fernando Alonso has it pretty sweet. After a tremendous start to the 2023 season, surely Alonso must be tired of the consecutive podium celebrations. The resurgent streak calls for some well-deserved time off, preferably on a $6.5 million yacht.

Alonso has the second-highest net worth on the F1 grid, right behind Lewis Hamilton. His name, legacy, and experience draw in numerous sponsorships and the package at Aston Martin, with the assured podium bonuses, surely means a luxurious lifestyle for the double champion.

Thus, Alonso has decided to spend his month-long break in the comfort of his mega yacht. Flexing his mean lean machine on Instagram, fans were left wide-eyed at the sheer beauty of this multi-million dollar yacht.

Fernando Alonso flaunts luxury yacht

A smidge over $6.5 million, the vessel screams classy. Before buying his own, Alonso took a slightly larger version of his Sunreef for a test drive. In September of last year, he penned his custom 60 Sunreef Power Eco build contract, only to opt for the grander model for his vacation while awaiting its delivery.

With utmost conviction, the 40-year-old driver affirms that selecting Sunreef was a no-brainer, as the shipyard seamlessly merges indulgence and eco-friendliness like no other. The Eco line, in particular, boasts solar-powered multihulls, allowing for a serene and emission-free global journey – a definitive draw for Alonso.

Explaining his choice, Alonso had said, “I travel a lot around the world. Once on the track, it’s again all about speed. When I enjoy my time off, I want the exact opposite. I want to travel in total silence, with no fumes, no vibrations.”