Aston Martin to Run Its World’s Fastest $250K SUV as the Medical Car in The 2023 F1 Season

Aston Martin has surprised the F1 grid with its new and improved F1 challenger. Now, the motorsport marque looks to add its DBX707 SUV to the grid as the new medical safety car.

The DBX707 is the successor of the prior DBX model used during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. This new model provides a notable improvement in performance, leading to clear advantages in terms of crew response time and their capacity to reach accident sites efficiently.

Aston Martin and Mercedes jointly hold the FIA medical and safety car supply contract. In the past, the decision on which car brand to use for a specific track was mainly based on commercial and marketing considerations. However, this year, logistics will have more significance in determining the allocation of schedules to ensure sustainability and minimize transport costs.

It’s common knowledge that the original DBX was slower than its Mercedes counterpart – currently the AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ model – during the previous two seasons. But, this scenario has now altered with the introduction of the new DBX707.

All the details of the new Aston Martin Safety car

Aston martin launched the standard DBX707 luxury SUV last year, and it has a faster acceleration time of 0-60mph in 3.1 seconds, compared to the previous model which took 3.9 seconds. With a top speed of 193mph, it outshines its competitors in the luxury SUV market, including Lamborghini Urus Performante, Ferrari Purosangue, and Bentley Bentayga among others, making it the fastest in the world.

A 697bhp version of the AMG-sourced 4-liter V8 engine, which is an improvement from the original 542bhp version and the 649bhp version of its counterpart Mercedes medical car, powers the beast. Aston developed the upgraded engine, which features various modifications, such as revised software, new turbos, and a new induction system.

Professional race driver and Aston Martin’s test driver, Darren Turner, joined FIA’s experienced medical car driver, Alan van der Merwe. The duo collaborated to develop the medical car version of the luxury car. Merwe especially worked on optimizing the car during its test run in Bahrain last week.

AM bursting with excitement