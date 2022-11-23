HomeSearch

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc caught having dinner with one of the most wanted International Criminal

Janmeyjay Shukla
|Published Nov 23, 2022

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) of Team Monaco walks off the track after the qualifying session for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc enjoyed dinner in an expensive hotel after the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix beside Miroslav Výboh. The latter is an international criminal in the case of corruption.

Charles Leclerc did not have an eventful end to his 2021 season after he finished 10th at the Yas Marina Circuit. He could only collect a point and enjoyed the battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

After the race, there is plenty of time for the drivers to party, meet people, and have the time of their own. On this rare occasion, the internet spotted something really interesting.

Charles Leclerc enjoys a dinner night with Miroslav Vyboh and friends

The internet is indeed a magical place with a plethora of history, sightings, and knowledge for everyone to consume. Perhaps, it does help catch criminals as well.

One of the Charles Leclerc fan pages shared a picture of the Monaco International driver posing with friends and Vyboh. It was deleted soon enough but everything stays on the internet.

Miroslav Vyboh is a Slovakian entrepreneur and a close friend of former Prime Minister Robert Fico. He was also an honorary consulate general of Monaco in Slovakia.

Miroslav Vyboh competes for Ferrari in their Challenge events

With corruption charges brought in against him, he could no longer retain the title. Besides, the Specialized Criminal Court for corruption is handling the case.

With the picture, it was clear that Vyboh was in Dubai during the time of escaping from his home country Slovakia. There are not many updates about this case as of now.

Vyboh is also a passionate automobile enthusiast and has represented Ferrari on plenty of occasions. He drove for Scuderia Praha at the Ferrari Challenge event. No wins yet under his belt, he has contested 29 races since 2019 for the Ferrari event.

