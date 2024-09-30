Helmut Marko Eyes Franco Colapinto: “He Doesn’t Have a Seat For Next Year Yet”

Franco Colapinto may have taken part in just three F1 races, but he has already caught the eye of the top teams. Even Red Bull’s chief advisor Helmut Marko has suggested that the Milton-Keynes-based side would consider signing the Argentine next year.

In an interview with Formel1.de, the Austrian said, “We are an example for Colapinto. He is relatively inexperienced, and he has not been particularly successful in the junior series. I also have to say that he was never in the best teams to be able to deliver great performances“.

Then, Marko revealed that things could change for Colapinto next year, as he reminded the fact that he doesn’t have a seat for 2025. “Although he is part of the Williams team, but that can also change.”

Major media reporters are discussing who is the best candidate for Sauber 2025, bottas, colapinto, or bortoleto. But in fact, Sauber Audi is most interested in Zhou Guanyu, who has stable driving, team spirit, and significant capital influence behind it. The media clown can rest pic.twitter.com/zMZre3kPqR — Wheel Talk (@woshiteyue45325) September 24, 2024

Marko is not someone who gets impressed quickly or easily. But the praise he had for Colapinto indicated how well he has performed in F1 so far. In his three races so far, he has scored four points, thanks to a P8 finish in Baku. The F2 season was not going his way, likely because, as Marko suggested, he did not have the best car. Ahead of his move to Williams, Colapinto was seventh in the standings.

Furthermore, Marko has a huge influence on decision-making at Red Bull. After all, he was one of the key figures behind Daniel Ricciardo getting axed last week. Liam Lawson signing as his replacement at RB was also Marko’s decision. Thus, getting in the good books of Marko this early in his career would likely do Colapinto a world of good.

James Vowles is keen to help Colapinto land a seat with Sauber/Audi

Colapinto’s Team Principal at Williams, James Vowles was also impressed with the 21-year-old. Unfortunately, he cannot give him a seat for next season, as Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon have been confirmed as the Grove-based team’s drivers. However, Vowles stated that he would do his best to help Colapinto land a seat with Sauber.

Sauber, which will become the Audi works team in 2026, is the only side that is yet to confirm their driver line-up for 2025. The team has already signed Nico Hulkenberg but is yet to choose his teammate.

However, even if Colapinto fails to secure the seat, Vowles stated in a recent interview that he is confident that an opportunity will open up for the 21-year-old for a seat in 2026. He stated, “Watch next year. I think you are going to see a bit more movement“.

In case Sauber/Audi decides against signing Colapinto, they can consider F2 driver Gabriel Bortoleto as an option. Moreover, they always have the option of retaining one of their current drivers — Valtteri Bottas or Zhou Guanyu.