“I go home after every race with a smile on my face” – Carlos Sainz in love with the Prancing Horse as he looks his cement his status as a Ferrari great

“I go home after every race with a smile on my face” – Carlos Sainz had a stellar debut season with Ferrari and is looking to race for the red giants for a very long time.

‘Mr. Consistent’ Carlos Sainz reinforced his moniker yet again, scoring more points than Charles Leclerc in his debut Ferrari season, finishing P5 overall.

The Spaniard has seamlessly fit in his new team, and is looking forward to continuing with them for the foreseeable future, something that looks for granted.

“Considering that I have another year left on my contract, I’m not in a hurry. But it’s true that right now I don’t see myself anywhere else but Ferrari in the medium or long term.

“I am happy here, I enjoy it a lot and I go home after every race with a smile on my face and a sense of pride for being a Ferrari driver.

“And if you add good results to that, I don’t think I’ll be better off than at Ferrari anywhere. I am happy to be here.

“I had quite high expectations, because I like to set the bar as high as possible to try my best to meet it. With a high target, you push yourself more during the season.

“I can’t say if I’ve met them all or not, but I knew it would be a season of adaptation, hard, especially at the beginning, and the most important thing was to finish the year stronger than I started it, with a good progression. And I have more than achieved that.”

