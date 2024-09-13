mobile app bar

“It Could Be End of My Career:” Oscar Piastri Races Against Moto GP Star Pedro Acosta

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Credits: IMAGO HochZwei

To reach F1, most racing drivers begin their careers in karting, and Oscar Piastri was no exception, excelling in this discipline. However, the same isn’t true for stars in other motorsports like MotoGP riders, who typically don’t start with karting. Despite this, Pedro Acosta embraced the challenge of competing against Piastri.

Acosta and Piastri suited up for a karting race at the Brignoles Karting Circuit in France, a well-known training ground for many up-and-coming talents. Acosta admitted that he had never driven a kart before, while Piastri, to ease his nerves, shared that he hadn’t been in one for over two years.

Piastri knew he had to win, as he was the more experienced driver in four-wheel racing. Otherwise, as the McLaren ace admitted, “It could be the end of my career.”

Before they hit the track, Acosta needed to learn how a kart worked, and Piastri took on the role of teacher. F1 commentator Tom Clarkson asked Piastri if he was a good teacher, to which the Australian replied, “My girlfriend would say no. But I think I’m okay.”

Then, they took off. Piastri initially held a comfortable lead, but soon Acosta seemed to get the hang of controlling the kart and closed in on his opponent. Piastri’s mentor and manager, Mark Webber, watched from the sidelines and praised Acosta’s skill as the Spanish MotoGP rider pushed the McLaren driver to his limits.

When they stopped, however, Acosta told Piastri that driving the kart was “hell“. He had no idea machines as small as a kart could travel that fast. Acosta also mentioned that it was a physically demanding affair. Piastri agreed and made a bold claim.

Karting is more difficult than F1: Piastri

Piastri, who has been in F1 for two years and is a race-winner, asserts that karting is more difficult. Given his experience and success, his claim is one that should be taken seriously. “Physically, this is really hard,” he added.

Piastri was impressed with Acosta, particularly with how he managed the short corners and hairpins. “Formula 1, I’m coming,” Acosta jokingly declared after receiving praise from Piastri.

In the end, Piastri’s ‘career was saved’. During the one-lap timing shootout, Piastri clocked 44.22 seconds, while Acosta finished just one second behind at 45.19 seconds. Piastri was impressed, remarking, “For the first time driving a go-kart, very, very impressive.”

