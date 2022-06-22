F1

“Lewis Hamilton passionately hates coming second to a teammate” – Former World Champion reveals a shocking truth regarding his former teammate

"Lewis Hamilton passionately hates coming second to a teammate" - Former World Champion reveals a shocking truth regarding his former teammate
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
Giannis Antetokounmpo is worth $70 million, but once had to share his shoes with Thanassis in Greece
Next Article
Weather in Leicester Grace Road: Leicester weather today Uptonsteel County Ground India vs Leicestershire warm-up match Day 1
F1 Latest News
"Lewis Hamilton passionately hates coming second to a teammate" - Former World Champion reveals a shocking truth regarding his former teammate
“Lewis Hamilton passionately hates coming second to a teammate” – Former World Champion reveals a shocking truth regarding his former teammate

Nico Rosberg went on a praising spree about George Russell’s performance at Mercedes over his…