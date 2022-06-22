“Lewis Hamilton passionately hates coming second to a teammate” – Former World Champion reveals a shocking truth regarding his former teammate

Nico Rosberg went on a praising spree about George Russell’s performance at Mercedes over his former teammate Lewis Hamilton.

George Russell is crushing expectations and outperforming in his new Mercedes team after arriving from Williams in the 2022 season.

He replaced Valtteri Bottas as Lewis Hamilton’s teammate after the Finnish joined Alfa Romeo. From one teammate to another, Russell has impressed Hamilton’s former teammate Nico Rosberg.

Russell is on the verge of a rename from ‘Mr. Saturday’ to ‘Mr. Consistent’. He has impressed quite a few personalities especially Nico Rosberg who is his biggest advocate.

Nico Rosberg lauds George Russell after a dominant performance over Lewis Hamilton

Nico Rosberg spoke about how consistent Russell has been with the W13 which is a brilliant achievement for the team. He stated: “What an awesome job has he done. It’s really phenomenal with that car, with how difficult that car has been to drive.”

Rosberg highlighted that the Briton has been very consistent and not making much of mistakes while getting the maximum out of W13.

Russell left a mark on the Germans due to his mentality of going for the gold during the Canadian Grand Prix. Moreover, looking at the current machinery, everyone expects Russell to secure a top-six position.

However, the 2016 World champion explained how Russell going for the gold impressed him. He stated: “I am going for gold. I am going to put my slicks on, as the only driver. I just care about pole position. That is awesome, that’s really, really awesome. It’s amazing to watch at the moment.”

Good weekend that! Closer to the front on pace and another podium for the team. Congrats to LH on the P3. Home race up next. 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/JYo4tbMkJW — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) June 19, 2022

Nico Rosberg on one of Hamilton’s major weaknesses

Rosberg has a love-hate relationship with his karting and Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton. He believes that there is one thing that annoys Hamilton more than anything.

That one thing is losing to a teammate. The 2016 World Champion appreciated Hamilton’s performance in Canada where he secured a podium.

He believes that things are going all different and unlucky for the seven times world champion and require a massive turnaround.

In the end, Rosberg concluded by stating: “That driver pairing is so strong, incredible. However, make no mistake, Lewis hates passionately to come second to a teammate. Therefore, he will be ultra-motivated and pushing hard internally.”

