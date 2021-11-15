F1

“Potentially would be an Achilles heel”– Lewis Hamilton reveals strange aspect that led them to emphatic victory against Red Bull in Brazil

"Potentially would be an Achilles heel"– Lewis Hamilton reveals strange aspect that led them to emphatic victory against Red Bull in Brazil
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"He is just desperate" - Lance Stroll accuses Yuki Tsunoda of being way too optimistic as their Aston Martin and AlphaTauri clash during the Brazilian GP
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Potentially would be an Achilles heel"– Lewis Hamilton reveals strange aspect that led them to emphatic victory against Red Bull in Brazil
“Potentially would be an Achilles heel”– Lewis Hamilton reveals strange aspect that led them to emphatic victory against Red Bull in Brazil

Lewis Hamilton defeated Max Verstappen with a comfortable margin in Brazil but reveals the unusual…