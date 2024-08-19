Redline Teammate Reveals Max Verstappen Scraps Hours From Race Weekends to Help Them Win Races

F1 drivers dedicate the majority of their time towards the sport, but Max Verstappen often compromises on his duties and prioritizes sim-racing. Despite the high demands of being at the pinnacle of motorsports, Verstappen’s commitment to his sim-racing team ‘Team Redline’ is strong, and he even takes part in virtual races during real-life Grand Prix weekends.

In a documentary, Team Redline manager Azte Kerkhof spoke about Verstappen taking time off his busy F1 schedule. He revealed,

“There are many examples where he was on the track and he brings his laptop with his controller. He’s driving on his controller in his off-time on the race track in Formula 1 to help the guys in the sim team make a setup. That’s how he is. The guy is pushing through every wall just to help his racing family.”

Verstappen divides his time between F1 and sim-racing during weekends when there are important events taking place in the virtual world. This has reportedly caused him problems with staying focused, as pointed out by Helmut Marko after the Hungarian GP this year.

He was noticeably more frustrated than usual on the team radio, which was attributed to a lack of sleep the night before. As such, Marko and the Red Bull seniors asked him to stop his late-night gaming sessions, which he would likely adhere to. But for Verstappen, sim racing in general is more than just a ‘game’ or a hobby.

Verstappen’s love for sim racing

Verstappen previously admitted that sim-racing helped him stay sharp for F1 races. He never gets out of touch with racing, because he participates in various virtual events. He also recognizes the talent possessed by some sim-racers, which could be utilized in real-world racing.

Verstappen also has a very expensive sim-racing setup at home in Monaco. He prepares for both Team Redline and Red Bull by driving in it and has invested upwards of $35,000 in it. That is not all. He also has a portable setup he carries around with him when he is traveling all over the world for his F1 races.

Posts from the sim racing

community on Reddit

Sim-racing is a booming industry, with huge events – with big crash prizes – taking place all year long. Iconic races like the 24 Hours of Le Mans also have a virtual version now. And many are taking it up as a career, which is why Verstappen is investing in its future.