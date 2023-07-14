The Only ‘Real B***ard’ Who Can Truly Defeat Red Bull and Mercedes Bosses in Hand-To-Hand Combat Revealed

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff continue to be two of the biggest names in the sport. As the focus continues to be on Horner and Wolff, F1 fans are curious if any of the other team principals can beat the two arch-rivals in hand-to-hand combat.

Advertisement

It seems that the conclusion is that there is just one that can beat both Horner and Wolff. The primary reason why such a question arose at the first place is that Horner and Wolff have one of the most intense relationships in the sport.

The two arch-rivals are very often not only seen slamming each other during their press conferences and interviews. Moreover, they also try their best to get under the other’s skin. And that is not it, as both of them also pressurize the FIA to amend the rules in their team’s favor. Since the two are often at odds with one another, some F1 fans are keen to see them take part in an arm wrestling contest.

Advertisement

Who can defeat both Toto Wolff and Christian Horner?

In the latest episode of the ‘Lift the Lid podcast’, Billy Monger and Johnny Herbert answered some of the fans’ questions. One of the questions that the fans asked was about who between Christian Horner and Toto Wolff would win hand-to-hand combat. In reply, Monger and Herbert said, “We assume that this is the gold medal match“.

After stating the same, they added that if there is anyone who could challenge the two, then that is Haas team principal Guenther Steiner, who “is a real B***ard“. Interestingly, when the question was posed to Monger and Herbert, the British crowd gave a booing reaction when they heard Horner’s name.

This is presumably because Horner has often been at odds with Wolff and star British driver Lewis Hamilton. While it seems that Horner is perhaps the only team principal that can contend with Wolff other than Steiner, it is interesting to note that McLaren CEO Zak Brown once challenged the Mercedes boss to a boxing contest.

Brown once challenged Wolff to an arm wrestling contest

Ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix later this year, Zak Brown challenged Toto Wolff to a boxing contest. When Daniel Ricciardo was asked if Brown was making a mistake in challenging Wolff, the Australian could not contain his laughter.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Motorsport/status/1643539220454158336?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In a conversation with Dax Shepherd, Ricciardo stated, “Toto’s a specimen. Toto’s an athlete. So no, I wouldn’t want to get in a ring with Toto. so that could be a blunder for sure“.

The 34-year-old then concluded his remarks by referring to Wolff as an “alpha male“. It seems that the consensus in the F1 community is that the Austrian is perhaps the strongest team principal in the paddock.