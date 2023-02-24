HomeSearch

F1 Pre-season Testing: Result After First Session of Bahrain Day 2

Samriddhi Jaiswal
|Published 24/02/2023

Credits: Twitter

F1 drivers have returned to the track for day 2 of pre-season testing in Bahrain. On day 1, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen topped the time sheets while Fernando Alonso surprisingly finished in the second position.

The Dutchman clocked 1:32.837 on the timesheets with Fernando Alonso staying on second by clocking 1:32.866 on day 1.

With the conclusion of session 1 of Day 2, there is already a bit of a change in the timesheet. So far, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz has been at the top of the chart clocking 1:32.486 after completing 54 laps.

Following in the second position is Williams’ Logan Sargeant with 1:32.063. He was one-thousandth of a second quicker than Alonso and four-tenths slower than Carlos Sainz.

The second session of Day 2 testing will take place in Bahrain at 12:15 GMT as part of the three-day test.

F1 pre-season test result: Day 2 Session 1

DriverTeamTime 
Carlos Sainz Ferrari1:32.486
Logan SargeantWilliams1:32.063
Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:32.483
Guanyu ZhouAlfa Romeo+0.684
Kevin MagnussenHaas+0.956
Esteban OconAlpine+1.004
Sergio PerezRed Bull+1.265
Lewis HamiltonMercedes+1.468
Lando NorrisMcLaren+3.036
Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri+3.222

What is the driver line-up for session 2?

TeamSession OneSession Two
Red BullPerezVerstappen
FerrariSainzLeclerc
MercedesHamiltonRussell
AlpineOconGasly
McLarenNorrisPiastri
Alfa RomeoZhouZhou
Aston MartinAlonsoAlonso
HaasMagnussenHulkenberg
AlphaTauriTsunodaDe Vries
WilliamsSargeantSargeant

    Samriddhi Jaiswal

    Samriddhi Jaiswal is an F1 editor and writer at The SportsRush. She started her career as a business journalist but soon found her calling in lights out here we go! Samriddhi has been a Ferrari fan even when her interaction with F1 was occasional. Her first real experience with the thrilling sport came when Charles Leclerc clinched his iconic victory in Spa and Monza and painted the track red. Now, a Tifosi, Samriddhi is a hardcore fan of the prancing horse and can relate to the chaos within the Italian camp and also admires Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher. Off the track, she finds her home in books and musical instruments.

