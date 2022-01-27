ESports

FaZe Clan reveal new VALORANT roster for the 2022 VCT Season.

Valorant Faze Clan
Yuvansh Ruia

Previous Article
“It’s cool, but at the end of the day, it just doesn’t mean nothing to me”: Due to the loss against the Grizzlies, Dejounte Murray wasn’t elated after tying the Spurs record for the most triple-doubles
Next Article
"Shoutout ESPN man": Grizzlies' star Ja Morant took it personally as the network took their game against the Spurs off National Television, dropped 41 points