Battlefield 2042 Weekly Missions for February 14, 2023: Complete Season 3 Week 12 rewards

Battlefield 2042 Season 3 will run for another two weeks, with Season 4 kicking off on February 28, 2023. As the conclusion of ‘Escalation’ draws near, players only have two weeks before their Battle Pass lapses. This week, Team Deathmatch across all eras makes a return. Additionally, players also get access to the ‘Yatagara II’ bundle that offers four items for 1750 Battlefield Coins. Here’s everything new in the game this week.

Also read: Valorant Night Market February 2023: Date, time, what to expect

Battlefield 2042 Season 3 Week 13 missions and rewards

New weekly missions are up… This is a mixed bag! Nice to see a mission to actually PTFO.. and the melee kills should be fun.. #Battlefield2042 pic.twitter.com/qIBIphC6Ha — Pizza Operator (@Pizza_Operator) February 14, 2023

Tier 1:

10 Enemies Spotted (4 Battle Pass Points)

1 Objective Captured or Neutralized (4 Battle Pass Points)

2 kilometers Travelled in Vehicles (4 Battle Pass Points)

Tier 2 (Available after completing two missions)

2000 Damage Inflicted With Explosives While on Foot (5 Battle Pass Points)

20 Defensive Kills and Assists (5 Battle Pass Points)

12 Ribbons Earned (5 Battle Pass Points)

Tier 3 (Available after completing four missions):

8 Objectives Captured or Neutralized in One Round (6 Battle Pass Points)

3 Melee Kills Performed in One Round (6 Battle Pass Points)

Bonus Mission (Available after completing five missions):

2000 Damage Inflicted With Assault Rifles (10 Battle Pass Points)

Featured Experiences:

Battlefield World Tour (All Eras, Conquest & Rush, 32v32)

Team Deathmatch of Ages (All Eras, Team Deathmatch, 16v16)

New Store Bundle:

Yatagara II (4 Items, 1750 Battlefield Coins) “Clinical” DM7 Weapon Skin “Spartan” Irish Specialist Set “Neon Wings” Universal Weapon Charm “Cold Blood” G57 Weapon Skin



Recently, details surrounding Season 4 of EA’s shooter were leaked by data miners. Leaks suggest that not only will a new specialist be added, but four new weapons will debut as well. While Season 4 is rumored to be called ‘Flashpoint,’ neither EA nor DICE has made an official statement on the name. With just two weeks to go, fans won’t have to wait long for more details.

Also read: Nintendo comments on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s 70$ price tag, says it won’t be the norm