Danyal Arabi
|Published 28/02/2023

Battlefield 2042 Weekly Missions for February 28, 2023: Complete Season 4 Week 1 rewards

Battlefield 2042 Season 4 ‘Eleventh Hour’ is officially underway. This season, players can utilize a new specialist, vehicles, and weapons. A new map called Flashpoint has also been a large talking point for players. The four new weapons added to the game are the AC9 SMG, RM68 Assault Rifle, RPT-31 LMG, and Super 500 Shotgun. Here are all the missions from week 1 that players can get started on.

Battlefield 2042 Season 4 Week 1 missions and rewards

Tier 1:

  • 10 Teammates Healed or Resupplied (4 Battle Pass Points)
  • 10 Kills and Revives (4 Battle Pass Points)
  • 15 Enemies Spotted and Spot Assists (4 Battle Pass Points)

Tier 2 (Available after completing two missions)

  • 15 Teammates Revived (5 Battle Pass Points)
  • 15 Kills and Assists (5 Battle Pass Points)
  • 20 Enemy Spots Blocked or Kills While Spot Protected by Blasco’s X6-Infiltration Device (5 Battle Pass Points)

Tier 3 (Available after completing four missions):

  • 60 Kills From a Distance of 25m or Less (6 Battle Pass Points)
  • 20 Headshot Kills With SMGs or Assault Rifles (6 Battle Pass Points)
  • 10000 Damage Inflicted (6 Battle Pass Points)

Bonus Mission (Available after completing five missions):

  • 9 Combat, Wingman, and Intel Ribbons Earned (10 Battle Pass Points)

Featured Experiences:

  • Team Deathmatch of Ages (All Eras | Team Deathmatch | 16v16)
  • Conquest of Ages (All Eras | Conquest | 32v32)

New Store Bundle:

  • Nation Builder (5 Items, 1750 Battlefield Coins)
    • “Terraformer” Specialist Set for Blasco
    • “Desert Lance” CAV-Brawler Vehicle Skin
    • XP Booster (3 hours)
    • Player Card Background
    • “Xenolith” SWS-10 Weapon Skin

Here’s an overview of what’s new this season:

  • New Map: Flashpoint
  • New Specialist: Camila Blasco
  • New Vehicle: CAV-Brawler
  • New Weaponry: AC9 SMG, RM68 Assault Rifle, RPT-31 LMG, and Super 500 Shotgun
  • New Gadget: SPH Explosive Launcher
  • New Vault Weaponry: SVD and Type 88 LMG

Battlefield 2042 Season 4 ‘Eleventh Hour’ starts on February 28, 2023, and ends on June 6, 2023.

