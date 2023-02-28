Battlefield 2042 Weekly Missions for February 28, 2023: Complete Season 4 Week 1 rewards
Danyal Arabi
|Published 28/02/2023
Battlefield 2042 Season 4 ‘Eleventh Hour’ is officially underway. This season, players can utilize a new specialist, vehicles, and weapons. A new map called Flashpoint has also been a large talking point for players. The four new weapons added to the game are the AC9 SMG, RM68 Assault Rifle, RPT-31 LMG, and Super 500 Shotgun. Here are all the missions from week 1 that players can get started on.
Battlefield 2042 Season 4 Week 1 missions and rewards
Tier 1:
- 10 Teammates Healed or Resupplied (4 Battle Pass Points)
- 10 Kills and Revives (4 Battle Pass Points)
- 15 Enemies Spotted and Spot Assists (4 Battle Pass Points)
Tier 2 (Available after completing two missions)
- 15 Teammates Revived (5 Battle Pass Points)
- 15 Kills and Assists (5 Battle Pass Points)
- 20 Enemy Spots Blocked or Kills While Spot Protected by Blasco’s X6-Infiltration Device (5 Battle Pass Points)
Tier 3 (Available after completing four missions):
- 60 Kills From a Distance of 25m or Less (6 Battle Pass Points)
- 20 Headshot Kills With SMGs or Assault Rifles (6 Battle Pass Points)
- 10000 Damage Inflicted (6 Battle Pass Points)
Bonus Mission (Available after completing five missions):
- 9 Combat, Wingman, and Intel Ribbons Earned (10 Battle Pass Points)
Featured Experiences:
- Team Deathmatch of Ages (All Eras | Team Deathmatch | 16v16)
- Conquest of Ages (All Eras | Conquest | 32v32)
New Store Bundle:
- Nation Builder (5 Items, 1750 Battlefield Coins)
- “Terraformer” Specialist Set for Blasco
- “Desert Lance” CAV-Brawler Vehicle Skin
- XP Booster (3 hours)
- Player Card Background
- “Xenolith” SWS-10 Weapon Skin
Here’s an overview of what’s new this season:
- New Map: Flashpoint
- New Specialist: Camila Blasco
- New Vehicle: CAV-Brawler
- New Weaponry: AC9 SMG, RM68 Assault Rifle, RPT-31 LMG, and Super 500 Shotgun
- New Gadget: SPH Explosive Launcher
- New Vault Weaponry: SVD and Type 88 LMG
Battlefield 2042 Season 4 ‘Eleventh Hour’ starts on February 28, 2023, and ends on June 6, 2023.
