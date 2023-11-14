The DG 58 is a meta weapon in MW3 and this piece will look at the best class loadout for the same. This weapon has become a fan favorite due to its familiar design and its high power. It is one of those ARs you can use in close to medium-range gunfights without most drawbacks. However, it still needs a good setup to stand out from other weapons in the game.

How to Unlock the DG 58 in MW3

Attachment Breakdown

Class Setup

Secondary

Why You Should Use This Loadout

The Best DG 58 Loadout in MW3: How to Unlock, Attachments, and Class Setup

The DG 58 is one of the best ARs in the game currently. It has a comparatively lower recoil than most of the weapons in the game and is versatile across most ranges. That is why, it is instinctively picked by most creators right now. That being said, we are going to create a loadout that will maximize the weapon’s effectiveness.

In addition, we are also going to look at the class setup you can run along with it and the secondary that will best suit this weapon. But before we do that, let us see how you can unlock this weapon.

How to Unlock the DG 58 in MW3

Just grinding the game will unlock the weapon for you as you only need to grind to Level 25 to unlock this weapon. There is nothing else you need to do, no additional challenges you need to pass to unlock the weapon.

Once you do unlock it, you will need to grind the weapon to obtain all the attachments we are going to use for this loadout. Let us see which ones we will need.

Attachment Breakdown

Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Comb: FSS Last Stand Comb

FSS Last Stand Comb Barrel: DG-58 LS18 Barrel

DG-58 LS18 Barrel Muzzle: Casus Break

The first attachment we are going to use is an Optic of your choice. This Optic is going to help keep your visual recoil to a minimum and also help with tracking enemy players effectively. Ensure that you can use an Optic that has a simple and clear reticle. Follow that up with the FTAC Ripper 56 Underbarrel.

The FTAC Ripper 56 Underbarrel is going to better the aiming idle stability and recoil control of the weapon in addition to the hip-fire accuracy. We are also going to equip the FSS Last Stand Comb which will increase the ADS and sprint to fire speed of the weapon. This is going to help when you are facing enemies in closer ranges and want to pull the gun up faster.

The DG-59 LS18 Barrel is going to be the most crucial attachment for this loadout as it will increase the bullet velocity and range of the weapon. It also helps with aiming idle sway and provides gun kick control and recoil control. This will help in keeping the weapon stable no matter the range and will make one bursting enemies easier.

Finish the loadout with the Casus Break. This attachment is going to better the horizontal control of the weapon and firing aim stability. This will help keep the shots stable even in longer ranges. All around, this loadout increases the weapon’s speed, fundamentals, recoil control, and damage.

Class Setup

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Boots: Tactical Pads

Tactical Pads Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Gear: Mag Holster

Mag Holster Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

For the vest, we recommend using the Infantry one because it will increase the tactical sprint duration allowing you to get away or chase after enemies better. It also refreshes the sprint faster. The Tactical Pads are going to help with the sliding distance. In addition, it also lets you ADS while sliding which can be quite useful.

Quick-Grip Gloves are also going to help with your swap speed should you need to switch to the secondary weapon you are using. It is far better than reloading and improves your survivability. For the gear, we recommend going with the Mag Holster since it will improve the reload speeds of every weapon you use.

For the field upgrade, we recommend going with the Munitions Box since it gives you ammo if you run out of bullets. A good old frag grenade is going to be useful for any game mode no matter what it is since it can be lethal if paired with the stun grenade. The stun grenade on the other hand is good if you want to push a certain area.

Secondary

For the secondary, we are going to use the Renetti Pistol since it is one of the best secondaries out there. The weapon is fast and has enough damage to easily finish off enemies. In addition, it is strong enough to be used by itself if you equip the Jak Ferocity Conversion Kit on it. Equipping that attachment is going to provide you with a weapon that passes off as an SMG.

If you want a sample loadout for the Renetti, check it out below.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Rear Grip: Bruen Onslaught Assault Grip

Bruen Onslaught Assault Grip Aftermarket Parts: Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit

Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit Ammunition: 9mm High Grain

9mm High Grain Magazine: 50 Round Drum

This is going to provide you with enough firepower to dispose of enemies in close-range gunfights.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout is the definitive AR loadout in MW3 currently since the DG 58 can easily one-burst any enemy no matter the range. We have eliminated the weaknesses of the weapon and gave it more damage, recoil control, and speed so that you can dominate the lobby. In addition, should you require it, the Renetti will also provide much-needed assistance in close-quarters combat.

The perks are built for aggression and survival and strike a good balance between the two. This is a class for players who like to play SMGs and want to get up close and personal into enemy territory.