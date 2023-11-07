BioWare teases Mass Effect 4 on N7 Day, what is known?

BioWare recently updated their page for Mass Effect and teased a code, which says “EPSILON.” This teaser was followed by a video of a character walking, with space machinery in the background. Many believe that the character in the video is Commander Shepard and the game is set in a new era.

Advertisement

Mass Effect 4 was first confirmed back in November 2020, and BioWare has rekindled the excitement this year. Back in 2020 the game was said to be in the early stages, and nothing much was revealed. However, with the passing of almost three years, the possibility of a new game being announced has increased by a lot.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bioware/status/1721936825898680608?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The latest game will have the veteran development team, which has worked on the previous trilogy. To fixate on the vision, it has also been reported that narrative director Mary DeMarle joined the team in July 2023. She has been responsible for the latest Dues Ex games and is currently working on the new Mass Effect story.

However, the development came to a sudden halt in August 2023, as BioWare laid off more than 50 employees. The reason for this is similar to CD Projekt Red, which laid off a bunch of employees to become a more focused studio.

What could be learnt from the teaser for Mass Effect 4 on N7 Day?

BioWare fully released a completed teaser trailer that seems to showcase Shepard with a tron-like helmet. This could indicate that the story might be set in the past or a future where Shepard survived. However, it can’t be confirmed as BioWare hasn’t shared any in-depth information about it.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/masseffect/status/1721997165541958116?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

On the other hand, the end of the teaser just shows Mass Effect and not Mass Effect 4. Thus, it could be highly possible that BioWare might be releasing a remake or reboot of the first game. Additionally, this could be a next-gen title and might be released on select consoles and PCs in the future.