Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty brings new features and gameplay fans had been waiting for

Cyberpunk 2077 will receive the first-ever DLC called Phantom Liberty, which will release next month. This extension will feature additional stories and other awaited changes that will arrive for the game to improve player experience.

CD Projekt Red had a rough launch when it came to Cyberpunk 2077 and faced massive backlash. However, many complaints will be dealt with after the announcement of Update 2.0.

During Gamescom 2023, CD Projekt Red highlighted many new additions to the game. If you wish to get a quick look at what’s to come, we have constructed this article just for you.

Everything to know about Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC will be released on September 26, 2023. Players can enjoy this expansion on any of the supported platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It is priced at $30 and requires the base game in the library.

The latest DLC will feature a new spy-thriller story featuring iconic characters like Johnny Silverhand, V, and more. Players will be tasked to rescue the president of the nation and embark on a dangerous journey. It is speculated that V might be able to find a cure for his sickness in this DLC, as known from hints dropped from the trailer.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty will also feature the addition of a new skill tree, abilities, and more that players can use. Additionally, these skills can be used with any class of characters, starting from brawlers to netrunners. This allowers players to take on the game with a new approach and enjoy the new journey.

About the CP2077 Update 2.0

During Gamescom 2023, CD Projekt Red also gave a first look at Update 2.0, which will launch with DLC. This new update will be free for all and introduces various changes that would make the gameplay better.

For instance, the police system in the game will finally change after multiple complaints. During the launch, the laws in the RPG title weren’t impressive and didn’t make players fear them. Moreover, cops were also lackluster in terms of taking action against players’ crimes, which made them redundant.

With Phantom Liberty, Cyberpunk 2077 will also receive Update 2.0. This will include the improved police system in the title and allow for better chases. Additionally, the police system will also be more fierce, thus fixing all the issues players had with the original game.

The new update will bring new vehicles and weapons to the RPG as well. However, not all of them might be available for free, and some might require the Phantom Liberty DLC.

That is all you need to know about the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty update.