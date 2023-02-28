Fortnite Creative v23.50 changes: New travel feature for Hiding Props

Today, Fortnite went down for a while to roll out the v23.50 update. The update brought changes to Save The World, Creative, and Battle Royale modes. The headline for the Creative mode changes is the Hiding Prop update. Introduced in v23.50, Hidden Travel allows players to jump from one hiding prop to another. Here’s how the new feature works in Fortnite.

Fortnite Creative v23.50 patch notes

The Fortnite v23.50 update brings changes to the Hiding Prop Gallery and Pop-up Dialog device, plus updates to the Loot Controller and Map Settings device on Fortnite Battle Royale Islands. v23.50 also adds the Shifty Shafts Prefabs and Galleries, and additional assets in several other Galleries, along with bug fixes for Prefabs, Galleries, devices, and more.

HIDING PROPS UPDATE: HIDDEN TRAVEL

Hiding props give players a place to hide, but now players can also travel from one hiding prop to another! Any hiding prop can be assigned to a group using the Hidden Travel Group option. You can set other hiding props to send players to another group of hiding props using the Hidden Travel Target Group option.

If you’ve enabled the Hidden Travel option on a prop, a player who hides inside it will travel to the target hiding prop and jump out. If you have the prop set to random selection, you can also set it to avoid repeats whenever possible.

Keep in mind that when a hiding prop is enabled, it will be invulnerable if it is set up for hidden travel. For more information, see the Hiding Prop Gallery page in our official documentation.

POP-UP DIALOG UPDATE: RICH TEXT EDITOR

With the Pop-up Dialog device, you can now use a rich text editor when typing in the dialog text. This gives you options for styling the text in different ways. Click the Edit Text button next to the Description option to open the editor in a new full-screen interface. For more details, see the updated Pop-up Dialog Devices page.

PREFAB & GALLERY UPDATES

New Shifty Shafts Prefabs : Shifty Shafts Mine A Shifty Shafts Mine B Shifty Shafts Mine C

: New Shifty Shafts Galleries : Shifty Shafts Building Gallery Shifty Shafts Prop Gallery

: Sanctuary Mighty Monument Gallery : Added destroyed statue assets. Door Gallery: Added more door variants.

: Added destroyed statue assets. Door Gallery: Added more door variants. Pirate Ship Gallery : Added destroyed ship assets.

: Added destroyed ship assets. Chapter 4 Nature Gallery : Added three Autumn bush variants.

: Added three Autumn bush variants. Cloud Prop Gallery: Added four clouds that have no collision properties.

DEVICE UPDATES

Battle Royale Island Loot Controller has new options: Restrict Health Items (Yes/No) Restrict Shield Items (Yes/No) Allow Consumable Items in Loot (Yes/No) Allow Weapons in Loot (Yes/No) Allow Ammo in Loot (Yes/No)

has new options: Battle Royale Island Loot Controller loot pools were updated to match current Fortnite Battle Royale items. Primal items were removed from loot pools.

loot pools were updated to match current Fortnite Battle Royale items. Primal items were removed from loot pools. Battle Royale Island Loot Controller has new options for islands converted to direct event binding: On Common Chest Looted On Rare Chest Looted On Produce Box Looted On Ammo Box Looted On Cash Register Looted

has new options for islands converted to direct event binding: Battle Royale Island Map Settings Device has added a new option to turn Reality Augments on or off. If the option is turned on, all released Reality Augments will be available to players on Battle Royale Islands.

has added a new option to turn Reality Augments on or off. If the option is turned on, all released Reality Augments will be available to players on Battle Royale Islands. The Accolade device is now available in Battle Royale Islands.

BUG FIXES

PREFAB & GALLERY FIXES

Fixed an issue where the indestructible Quarry Cube from The Citadel Prop Gallery displayed destruction effects if it was near another prop that was destructible.

Fixed an issue where some brace walls flipped when The Citadel Prefabs were placed.

Fixed an issue where terrain pieces in the Chapter 4 Nature Gallery were being placed outside of the preview volume. Fixed a missing thumbnail for an individual asset in the Chapter 4 Nature Gallery.

Fixed an issue where the individual prop images for Cyber City Prop Gallery A were not showing.

Fixed an issue where the field lines on the Sports Gallery’s soccer field asset were floating above the field.

EVENT BINDING FIXES

Fixed an issue where some devices were not displaying Events and Functions tabs when a Battle Royale Island was converted to the direct event binding system.

Fixed an issue where guards that were hired with the Auto Hire When Spawned function would not transmit When Hired Transmit On events.

DEVICE FIXES

Fixed an issue where guards would spawn in a Downed But Not Out state while inside a Barrier device.

Fixed an issue with the Guard Spawner device where the Disable and Despawn options would only affect one guard at a time.

and options would only affect one guard at a time. Fixed an issue where Player Counter devices could not count Target Bots in Battle Royale Islands.

Fixed an issue where changing the Interact Time option on a Timer device would change the interaction time for Create mode to the same amount of time.

option on a Timer device would change the interaction time for Create mode to the same amount of time. Fixed an issue where My Island settings would override customized options in a Down But Not Out device.

Fixed an issue where the Ball Spawner device would not interact with a Capture Area.

Fixed an issue where Target Bots in Battle Royale Islands could not receive items using an Item Granter device.

Fixed an issue where the Class Selector UI would appear even if the UI was disabled in the device options.

UPGRADED DEVICE FIXES

Fixed an issue where a Tracker device’s Stat to Track option would change to an incorrect value when an island was converted to upgraded devices. This occurred when the Stat to Track option was set to Channel before converting, and the option value changed to None after converting the island. The Channel value now correctly changes to Event after converting the island.

option would change to an incorrect value when an island was converted to upgraded devices. This occurred when the option was set to before converting, and the option value changed to after converting the island. The value now correctly changes to after converting the island. Fixed an issue that prevented players from interacting with Timer devices that have the Applies To option set to Player and the Can Interact option set to Yes when there was a second Timer that had the Applies To option set to the default.

GAMEPLAY FIXES

Fixed an issue where sprinting players were unable to crouch correctly when the Allow Sliding option in My Island > Settings was set to Off .

option in My Island > Settings was set to . Fixed an issue where a thrown Cow Catcher on an island could not be destroyed.

Fixed an issue where Slap Berries would spawn on the ground instead of the appropriate bushes in Battle Royale Islands.

Fixed an issue where items did not spawn correctly on some older islands.

Fixed an issue where creators could not place Prefabs or Galleries at different distances.

