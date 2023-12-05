GTA 6 Trailer Shows the NBA Team Miami Heat’s Arena – Will NBA Feature in the Game?

Rockstar almost broke the internet by releasing the much-anticipated GTA 6 trailer. Although the trailer was supposed to premiere on December 5 at 9 am E, the studio was forced to release it officially after an insider leaked it all over social media sites. Nevertheless, the leak could not manage to steal GTA 6’s thunder as the reveal garnered more than 44 million views and 6 million likes in just a few hours.

As speculated, GTA 6 will be set in the nostalgic and famous Vice City, which is Rockstar’s version of current-day Miami. Interestingly, the studio doesn’t even try to hide their inspiration for the fictional city, since the trailer itself showed off quite a few iconic Miami landmarks. Fans discussing the trailer on the internet were quite excited to see known locations like Wynwood, The Keys, and I-95 brought to life through the open-world crime game’s next-gen graphics.

Likewise, fans of the Miami Heat were quick to notice the Kaseya Center, better known as the Heat Arena, modeled in the game. The Kaseya Center is the home of the NBA’s Miami Heat and has an impressive capacity of 19,600. However, considering the in-game name for the city, fans speculated that the stadium as well as the team might have a name different than their real-life counterparts.

Will GTA 6 include the NBA?

The National Basketball Association or the NBA is the largest basketball league in all of North America. While the league has 30 teams from different NA regions fighting it out for glory, the NBA is also considered to be a benchmark for everything basketball and often attracts talent from overseas. Incidentally, the last time the Miami Heat won an NBA championship was in 2013, the same year as GTA 5’s release. Hence, fans have wondered if Rockstar will pay homage to such a historical feat and include basketball in GTA 6.

Unfortunately, with no confirmation from the studio, we cannot say for certain if GTA 6 will feature the NBA. However, online chatter indicates that fans want to be able to purchase tickets and watch NBA teams in action inside the Kaseya Center. Moreover, even though it is unlikely that Rockstar will allow us to embark on a full-fledged NBA career, the league and some of its superstars might play an important role in the narrative. Besides, it also seems like the studio might let us play amateur basketball or shoot hoops as a side activity in GTA 6.