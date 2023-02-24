Is Adin Ross cancelled on Kick after showing p*rn on live stream?

Adin Ross is in deep water after he live-streamed adult content on Twitch’s rival streaming platform, Kick. Despite being partnered with the Amazon-owned platform, Ross has been streaming on the trainswreckstv-backed platform. But is Adin Ross canceled? The internet was extremely critical of the streamer because not only did the streamer broadcast p*rn, but he did that for an underage audience.

Adin was also criticized by Ludwig, who happens to have met him personally.

Also Read: Adin Ross Jake Lucky Controversy Explained: What led to Adin DMing him?

Is Adin Ross canceled after Kick stream?

The internet became heavily critical of Ross’ behavior and called the streamer hypocritical for trying to preach one thing and practicing another.

During one of his older live streams, Ross had called p*rn ‘poison’ and something that “promotes j*rking off,” which he said is unhealthy for humans.

Going from calling porn poison and saying he wants hot tub streamers on Twitch banned to then showing your underage audience porn is absolutely mindblowing stuff — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) February 21, 2023

Esports reporter Jake Lucky tweeted about the same and said: “Going from calling porn poison and saying he wants hot tub streamers on Twitch banned to then showing your underage audience porn is absolutely mindblowing stuff.”

However, the internet tried to cancel the streamer but that didn’t happen. Kick.com has also not taken any action against the streamer.

Why did Twitter want Adin canceled?

During the live stream, Ross even FaceTime’d his friend who kept on yelling the N-word repeatedly. Instead of condoning the behavior, Ross was seen laughing and continuing the conversation. This behavior by Ross’ friend has shaken the internet and people have been calling for Adin Ross to be canceled.

Here are some reactions from the platform that are all for Adin Ross getting canceled:

Adin Ross watching himself get cancelled for Pulling up Porn on stream to kids, letting his white friends say the n word on stream, abandoning YouRage’s friend who took time off work to help him and being an overall hypocrite liar. pic.twitter.com/FTOgv5DEeg — sol (@solAU__) February 22, 2023

Adin Ross waking up tomorrow responding to him getting cancelled pic.twitter.com/CIi0v0dclf — mosh ☆ (@moshpitterr) February 22, 2023

this how niggas feel seeing Adin Ross getting cancelled left and right on twitter: pic.twitter.com/jqG3EwcZLX — ᴡօօɖɨɛ ｡ (@wydkw) February 23, 2023

adin ross finally gettin cancelled??? pic.twitter.com/pkgaTKzd10 — moussa (@moussagotbanned) February 22, 2023

Since all of this drama unfolded, Adin has addressed this issue and is apologetic about his actions.

Also Read: “I don’t get it”: Ludwig reacts to Adin Ross and Jake Lucky controversy