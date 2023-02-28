New Wargames in Fortnite Save the World v23.50 update
Danyal Arabi
|Published 28/02/2023
The downtime for Fortnite v23.50 has concluded and players can now jump into the update. Save the World received a bunch of updates, including weeks 6 and 7 of Wargames alongside new cosmetics and upgrades. The Valor questline also makes a return, allowing players to enlist Major Oswald’s help to fight the Horde. Here’s everything new in the Fortnite Save the World v23.50 update.
Fortnite Save the World v23.50 patch notes
Downtime for v23.50 has ended. Here’s what’s new!
The v23.50 update in Save the World brings Weeks 6 and 7 of Wargames: Quantum Countdown and Shortcut! This update also brings back the Valor questline, rewarding the Hero Major Oswald upon completion.
WARGAMES WEEK 6: QUANTUM COUNTDOWN
Week 6 of Wargames begins Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 7 pm ET. A bomb is teleporting all throughout your base and the Husks will be trying their hardest to destroy it. This Wargames Challenge will require fast thinking and even faster-moving Commanders.
WARGAMES WEEK 7: SHORTCUT
Wargames’ Week 7 begins Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 7 pm ET. Teleporting Husks may be a-door-able, but their elements? Not so much. In Shortcut, Strange doors will appear near the enemy spawners. When Husks get near one of these doors, they’ll be teleported to one of the exit doors closer to your fort. Beware! Husks that travel through these doors gain elemental effects.
VALOR QUESTLINE
Starting Wednesday, March 7, 2023, at 7 pm ET, complete the returning Valor questline to recruit Major Oswald to join your fight against the Horde:
MAJOR OSWALD
- Standard Perk: Command Presence
- War Cry snares enemies within its range by 30% for its duration.
- Commander Perk: Command Presence+
- War Cry snares enemies within its range by 30% for its duration. Additionally, affected enemies take 25% increased weapon damage.
EVENT AND WEEKLY STORE
FALLEN LOVE RANGER – MARCH 1 AT 7 PM ET
"LOVE HURTS." – FALLEN LOVE RANGER
-
Standard Perk: Fuel for the Fallen
-
Eliminations restore 6 Energy over 3 seconds. Duration refreshed with additional eliminations.
-
-
Commander Perk: Fuel for the Fallen+
-
Eliminations restore 18 Energy over 3 seconds. Duration refreshed with additional eliminations.
-
BATTLE HOUND JONESY – MARCH 7 AT 7 PM ET
“ I have a bone to pick with The Storm.”- Battle Hound Jonesy
- Standard Perk: Rucksack
- Increases Frag Grenade maximum charges by 1.
- Commander Perk: Rucksack+
- Increases Frag Grenade maximum charges by 4.
BUG FIXES
A number of bug fixes were included in the v23.50 game update, including:
- Fixed an issue where the Fill/No Fill setting on the Map and Quests tabs could become out of sync.
- Save the World now supports the use of Fill when party joinability is set to Invite Only.
- This results in a Public game that will allow players to matchmake into your mission, but will NOT allow your friends to join your party without an invite.
- People who matchmake into the mission with you will not be added to your party after the mission ends unless you invite them to join.
- In-And-Outlander+ now correctly grants 2 charges, and has been buffed slightly.
- Using In-And-Outlander+ to eliminate 4 enemies in 10 seconds after using Phase Shift grants 2 charges of Phase Shift.
- Note that the support version of In-And-Outlander is unchanged. (Eliminating 6 enemies grants 1 charge.)
- Fixed an issue where the wrong prompt could be displayed when interacting with the Defender Post.