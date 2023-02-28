New Wargames in Fortnite Save the World v23.50 update

The downtime for Fortnite v23.50 has concluded and players can now jump into the update. Save the World received a bunch of updates, including weeks 6 and 7 of Wargames alongside new cosmetics and upgrades. The Valor questline also makes a return, allowing players to enlist Major Oswald’s help to fight the Horde. Here’s everything new in the Fortnite Save the World v23.50 update.

Fortnite Save the World v23.50 patch notes

The v23.50 update in Save the World brings Weeks 6 and 7 of Wargames: Quantum Countdown and Shortcut! This update also brings back the Valor questline, rewarding the Hero Major Oswald upon completion.

WARGAMES WEEK 6: QUANTUM COUNTDOWN

Week 6 of Wargames begins Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 7 pm ET. A bomb is teleporting all throughout your base and the Husks will be trying their hardest to destroy it. This Wargames Challenge will require fast thinking and even faster-moving Commanders.

WARGAMES WEEK 7: SHORTCUT

Wargames’ Week 7 begins Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 7 pm ET. Teleporting Husks may be a-door-able, but their elements? Not so much. In Shortcut, Strange doors will appear near the enemy spawners. When Husks get near one of these doors, they’ll be teleported to one of the exit doors closer to your fort. Beware! Husks that travel through these doors gain elemental effects.

VALOR QUESTLINE

Starting Wednesday, March 7, 2023, at 7 pm ET, complete the returning Valor questline to recruit Major Oswald to join your fight against the Horde:

MAJOR OSWALD

Standard Perk: Command Presence War Cry snares enemies within its range by 30% for its duration.

Commander Perk: Command Presence+ War Cry snares enemies within its range by 30% for its duration. Additionally, affected enemies take 25% increased weapon damage.



EVENT AND WEEKLY STORE

FALLEN LOVE RANGER – MARCH 1 AT 7 PM ET

“LOVE HURTS.” – FALLEN LOVE RANGER

Standard Perk: Fuel for the Fallen Eliminations restore 6 Energy over 3 seconds. Duration refreshed with additional eliminations.

Commander Perk: Fuel for the Fallen+ Eliminations restore 18 Energy over 3 seconds. Duration refreshed with additional eliminations.



BATTLE HOUND JONESY – MARCH 7 AT 7 PM ET

“ I have a bone to pick with The Storm.”- Battle Hound Jonesy

Standard Perk: Rucksack Increases Frag Grenade maximum charges by 1 .

Commander Perk: Rucksack+ Increases Frag Grenade maximum charges by 4 .



BUG FIXES

A number of bug fixes were included in the v23.50 game update, including: