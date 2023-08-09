“The danger we face is clear in present” – Activision reveals Makarov in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 intro

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is confirmed to be the next shooter game in Activision’s reprisal of the franchise. And it is set for a November 2023 release. As teased before and now confirmed, the upcoming game will feature Makarov as the main villain who still terrifies the fanbase.

The conflict between Task Force 141, especially Captain Price and Makarov is one of the most iconic moments in Call of Duty Modern Warfare history. What sets Makarov apart from normal terrorists are his ideologies on how to tear the world apart. With his deceptive attitude, the MW franchise in the past has shown gruesome scenes of how the world would be affected during global warfare.

With the return of the character, the same could be expected from the upcoming reboot sequel. We have arranged this article to give you all the information that could be gathered from the recent reveal.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 global reveal will give more insight into Makarov

Activision will showcase more about Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 on August 17, 2023, focusing on the plot. As for the plot, it can be expected a new storyline would be built to show the rivalry between Price and Makarov. The reboot version of the MW franchise features the same old character with similar traits, yet a different storyline.

The live-action reveal trailer gave a first look at Vladimir Makarov, who doesn’t look the same as seen in previous MW games. However, he still looks frightening and serves his purpose in the plot. Moreover, the trailer also showcased him to be terrifying by Price himself as he defines the antagonist.

The reveal trailer for Makarov also gave a sneak peek at the campaign mission, which finds a resemblance with older games. For instance “Hunter Killer” underwater mission from MW3 (2011) could return with a new motive other than destroying a submarine. A shot also showed a prison rescue scene that could lead to extracting Price as seen in MW2 (2009).

Price could be in prison due to investigating Makarov and what he could do. In the reveal trailer, Price talks about the potential of Makarov and how threatening he is. All this could be known if he has first-hand experience with the antagonist.

In 2011’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, the story gave a proper conclusion between Price and Makarov. It also portrayed the cost Captain Price had to pay to end all conflicts and bring justice to Makarov. Similar could be expected with the upcoming plot of the reboot sequel, alternatively, it could also stop on a cliffhanger for the next sequel.

Who is Makarov in COD?

Vladimir Makarov was the main antagonist of COD MW2 (2009) and MW3 (2011) and has remained a fan favorite. What sets him apart from other antagonists is the fact that he has no regard for human lives apart from his ambition. In previous games, he even killed his only friend to ensure his plans went uninterrupted.

Additionally, his cunning nature is also what makes him special as he outsmarted everyone to send the world to war. The character even held a personal grudge against Task Force 141 as they killed Zakhaev. The same was shown in a clip from Warzone as they kill Victor Zakhaev during the “Nuke Event.”

Thus, in the reboot, the same agenda might send Makarov on his killing spree to prove his point. Moreover, it might be possible that the character might end up eliminating beloved characters during the storyline as well.

At the core, Vladimir Makarov is a terrorist who wants to set the world on fire because he wants to. He shows no regard for the power of nations and only believes in his ideologies on breaking one. Thus, introducing a truly menacing character to the franchise and leaving an impact in the hearts of fans even now.

That is all you need to know about Makarov in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (2023). If you want to get updates from us on other COD stories or guides, do give us a follow. Also, if you want to read similar articles now, click here.