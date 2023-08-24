“You have got to add new monsters” – Asmongold shares his honest thoughts about Diablo 4 Season of Blood

Zack, aka Asmongold, is a Twitch live streamer known for his gaming and reaction content. Since he possesses a lot of gaming knowledge, a vast majority of people look up to him for insights and reviews about games. In his latest livestream, Asmongold was seen sharing his honest thoughts about Diablo 4 Season of Blood.

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant/Season 1 was released just a month ago. It garnered mixed reviews from all over the world, and now Blizzard Entertainment has come out with season 2 i.e. Season of Blood. Asmongold had a lot of problems with season 1, so he decided to react to the announcement of Diablo 4 season 2.

Let’s dive in to see what Asmongold has to say about the announcement and trailer of Diablo 4 Season of Blood by Blizzard Entertainment.

Asmongold shares his thoughts about Diablo 4 Season of Bloods

Asmongold went through different details of the game provided by Blizzard Entertainment during one of his streams. While reading, he stated that the game includes five additional end-game bosses, and according to him, it was awesome and f**king impressive. In fact, after going through all the other important changes, he stated, “These actually look pretty good”.

However, Asmongold was a little disappointed after watching the gameplay shown in the trailer. Although the streamer claimed that he did not know what to say, he insisted that he did not want to “shit” on them too much.

Asmongold found most things to be exactly like Diablo 4 season 1. He proceeded to state that he knew exactly what was going on. He even showed his viewers the trailer and said, “We all know these are just ghouls, those are just revenants right here, and those are just the f**king teleporting boys”. Thus, according to the streamer, most of the new additions were just rehashed content.

He later mentioned that the developers should not keep recoloring the same NPCs in the game. He even mocked them by saying, “Oh, they are zombies? No, they are vampires now”. He later explained that they have to add in new monsters to keep the game relevant, and his want of having the new monsters look different and cool wasn’t that hard or unacceptable.



Asmongold compared Diabo IV to other games just to prove his point. He said that the Kitava’s Heralds were sure recolors in the game Path of Exiles, but they made sure to add the newer monsters like the weird f**cking crabby boys. He felt weird at not getting to see any of such additions in Diablo IV and later added that he had lost all excitement.

Unfortunately, it seems like Asmongold's excitement for Diablo 4 is long gone.