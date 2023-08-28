YourRage states xQc is his only competition for the Just Chatting category but netizens share who really deserves the award

Josh “YourRage” is a pretty popular live streamer and YouTuber known for his Gaming live stream, pranks, and reaction videos. He gained the hype after he joined Faze and after his jump from Twitch to Kick live streaming platform. YourRage released a video online that according to him xQc was the competition for him at the Streamy Awards 2023, Just Chatting category.

Advertisement

The Streamy Awards took place on 27th August, 2023 and things took a turn. The online community elected their favorite out of the two in the comments section. But the reality changed at the Streamy Awards.

Let’s dive in to see what YourRage thought would happen at the Streamy Awards. Let’s also have a look at who the online community wanted to win and what finally happened at the award ceremony.

Advertisement

YourRage had assumptions of xQc being his only competitor at Streamy Awards 2023 but the reality changed

YourRage presented his assumptions based on the nominations for the category which were Kai Cenat, xQc, YourRage, HasanAbi, and Quackity. He starts out by accepting that victory was not looking the best for him. But he states that Kai Cenat was not winning Just Chatting Streamer of the Year. According to him, Kai was definitely winning Streamer of the Year.

YourRage proceeds to say that HasanAbi was winning the news category, and Quackity was not even eligible in this category because he streamed only thrice this year. Then he declares that he looking at xQc as his only competition. But he thought xQc had voter fatigue so there was a possibility that he could win.

The online community used the comments section to open up about their thoughts. There were definitely mixed reactions about the probability. Most people made fun of the xQc for getting nominated in the Just Chatting category. They stated that he should have won the Drama of the Year award, the Slots or Casino award, or the Cheater of the Year category.

Many people supported YourRage this year. According to the commenters, xQc is not eligible to win an award this year because of his messy past few months. A YouTube commenter stated that based on the past few months, xQc does not deserve to win any award.

Advertisement

The reality changed completely at the Streamy Awards 2023. Of course, Kai Cenat won the Streamer of the Year. But the Just Chatting category was won by Quackity. xQc and YourRage were not the winners of any category of awards in 2023.

xQc appearing at the Streamy Awards 2023 was a huge bonus. He forgot that he was a presenter at the Streamy Awards on stream and click here to know how the online community responded.