American Express or Dubai Desert Classic Which One Offers The Higher Prize Money And Features The Best Players?

The American Express, sponsored by the PGA Tour, takes place in the same week as the Dubai Desert Classic, sponsored by the DP World Tour. Both circuits are organizing these events in two different corners of the world. The American Express takes place in California and the Dubai Desert Classic has chosen UAE as its venue. Moreover, the purses of both events are different as well.

But the question is, which circuit is paying its players more? The Dubai Desert Classic has a whopping purse of $9 million. Out of which, a handsome share of $1,530,000 goes to the winner. In contrast to this, the American Express has a purse of $8.4 million. Out of which, the winner gets a portion of $1,512,000. A glimpse at the purses shows that there’s only a difference of $600k. But clearly, the English circuit is paying its players more. Now, let’s evaluate which event has the better field!

Are Players In The American Express Better Than Those In The Dubai Desert Classic?

The defending champion of The American Express, Jon Rahm, will be missing from the field of American Express as he moved to LIV and has thus been suspended from the tour. But the field consists of names like Scottie Scheffler, who is the World No. 1 golfer and the reigning Player of the Year.

The field will also see players like Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, and other top-tier golfers in the world. DP World Tour golfer, Min Woo Lee, will also be participating in The American Express. The Dubai Desert Classic will have the defending champion, Rory McIlroy.

The list also includes reigning Open champion Brian Harman, Cameron Young, and several other players of the tour. But if one mulls over the list of golfers participating in the two events, one will find a significant difference regarding the world rankings of the golfers participating. Apart from Rory McIlroy, most DP World Tour golfers have an average OWGR rank.

But the PGA list has quite the merit to reflect. Thus, The American Express has a better field. Also, by Sunday, we will know the champions in both circuits.