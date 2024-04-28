Phil Mickelson Continues To Stir Fascination And Debate, Despite Gambling Revelations in Billy Walters’ Book

Jul 9, 2023; Hertfordshire, England, GBR; Phil Mickelson (USA) on the practice green before the final round of the LIV Golf London golf tournament at Centurion Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Mickelson has been a prominent figure in the golf circuit for over three decades. Renowned for his deep understanding of the game, he is celebrated for sharing his knowledge with the next generation of golfers. Throughout his illustrious career, Mickelson has achieved 57 professional wins, 45 of which were on the PGA Tour, and has amassed millions in prize money from the sport.

However, the American professional golfer was also actively involved in gambling for an extended period and struggled with addiction. ‘Lefty’ also went ahead and collaborated with Billy Walters, a Las Vegas businessman and professional gambler, to form a solid gambling partnership.

Walters disclosed in his book: “Gambler: Secrets from a Life at Risk”, that Phil Mickelson had wagered over $1 billion on sports betting and at one point owed him nearly $2 million in gambling debts. Moreover, he accused the six-time major winner of displaying narcissistic traits as he didn’t provide a statement on Walters’ behalf during his insider trading trial.

Billy Walters said (via Sports Illustrated):

“When push comes to shove, Phil doesn’t care about anyone but himself. Time and time again, he never stood up for a friend.”

Phil Mickelson was also reported to have been betting over $1 billion on various sports including wagers on the Ryder Cup.

When Phil Mickelson Was Accused Of Risking Hefty Sums On The Ryder Cup

The LIV golf star was involved in betting across various sports including football, baseball, and basketball. The professional gambler mentioned that from 2010 to 2014, Mickelson had placed 858 bets of $220,000 each and 1,115 bets of $110,000 each.

According to Walters, while the golfer has bet more than $1 billion during his addiction, he also lost approximately $100 million. Not just that, Mickelson even asked him to place a bet of $400,000 on Team USA for the 2012 Ryder Cup tournament, which Walters refused to follow.

However, the 53-year-old has denied these allegations, stating he would never undermine the integrity of the game. He then mentioned that he had undergone therapy for his addiction and was currently doing well (via ESPN):

“I never bet on the Ryder Cup. While it is well known that I always enjoy a friendly wager on the course, I would never undermine the integrity of the game. I have also been very open about my gambling addiction. I have previously conveyed my remorse, took responsibility, have gotten help, have been fully committed to therapy that has positively impacted me and I feel good about where I am now.”

It is worth mentioning that despite numerous allegations related to his betting addiction, Phil Mickelson has continued to receive unwavering support from his fans as well as his wife, Amy, who has consistently stood by the golfer throughout his career.