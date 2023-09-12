“He kept talking to me like playing mind games” – IShowSpeed claims KSI was a major distraction during his Sidemen Charity Match penalty shot

The Sidemen Charity Match between Sidemen FC and YouTube All-Stars took place at West Ham United’s London Stadium on September 9, 2023. The match had several memorable moments but KSI stopping IShowSpeed’s penalty kick was an epic highlight. Interestingly, in the aftermath, Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. stated that KSI was a major distraction during the penalty.

The Sidemen is a YouTube group comprising seven popular content creators. They are known for creating a wide variety of content on YouTube both on the Sidemen YouTube channel and their personal channels. The Sidemen are also hugely popular for their annual charity football match called “The Sidemen Charity Match” which is played between the Sidemen and the YouTube All-Stars. In fact, the Sidemen Charity Match 2023 was successful in acquiring more than 2,000,000 pounds for charity.



Nevertheless, with the focus being on Speed, let’s dive in to learn more about the missed penalty kick, shall we?

IShowSpeed was distracted by KSI during his penalty shot at the Sidemen Charity Match

The Sidemen Charity Match 2023 was a thrilling ride for fans. Players from both teams i.e. The Sidemen FC and YouTube All-Stars came in hot, and there was healthy rivalry all around. The charity football match was considered extremely successful due to its immense collection of more than 2,000,000 pounds, and it also created a few viral moments that people will remember for a lifetime.

Although IShowSpeed claimed he was well-prepared for the match, he ultimately put up a very disappointing performance. Speed got an opportunity to prove himself when MrBeast gave up a penalty and he stepped up to take the shot. But the opportunity soon turned into disappointment when he missed the shot.

In one of Speed’s recent streams, he explained the reason behind the failed penalty shot. The streamer claimed he was not nervous at the moment of taking the shot, but KSI stepped up and kept trash-talking in order to play mind games. Speed also mentioned that KSI began fighting while he was trying to lock in his concentration, and later exclaimed that the Prime co-founder messed up the whole situation



IShowSpeed mentioned that he was trying to trick KSI mentally by looking all around the goalpost. He also claimed to have tried his best to keep KSI guessing, but most of his concentration was on keeping his shot on target.



Unfortunately, Speed’s performance disappointed quite a few of his fans. Still, several people cheered him on and hoped he would give his best next time.



Sidemen Charity Match 2023 created unforgettable viral moments

Although the clip showing IShowSpeed missing his penalty shot against KSI went viral, there were several other highlights from the charity match. Referee Mark Clattenburg was forced to give a yellow card to Max Fosh during the charity match. Yet, Mark, along with thousands of other viewers, was shocked to see Max immediately pull out a green UNO reverse card.



The Sidemen Charity Match was won by the Sidemen FC team with a final score of 8 – 5. The video clip was uploaded on social media and further garnered millions of views. The online community was convinced that the UNO reverse card moment was truly historic and would live forever.

