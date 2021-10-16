“I still haven’t left behind”: MS Dhoni teases of not retiring and coming back for IPL 2022

MS Dhoni gave a big hint about coming back next season for the Chennai Super Kings in the post-game interview with Harsha Bhogle.

Chennai Super Kings won their third IPL title in 2021, and it was nothing short of a miracle after their horrendous campaign last season. However, all the eyes were on MSD, as he was playing his tenth overall IPL final.

Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the Final to lift the trophy. The world congratulated CSK and MSD on their brilliant outcome, and the outpour was expected.

Although one question was on every fan’s mind, Will MS retire?

MS Dhoni teases of returning in IPL 2022

When Dhoni announced his International retirement last year, it was a move that nobody expected. Everyone wanted to give MSD a deserving farewell, but IPL is also a big enough stage to give him one.

After the IPL 2021 Final, Harsha Bhogle was interviewing MSD, and MS did give a teaser of what may happen in the future. Harsha Bhogle congratulated MSD for leaving such a great legacy behind for the Chennai Super Kings. However, MS Dhoni replied, “I still haven’t left behind.”

This was a clear indication that we may not have seen the end of MS Dhoni in the IPL for CSK, and he may continue next year.



Twitter Reactions on MS Dhoni’s Statement

MS Dhoni is a superstar, and his statement did make the Twitter world crazy.

MS Dhoni to Other IPL teams and People who waiting for him to retire from Chennai Super Kings and IPL!

“Still… I haven’t left behind..” Another Definitely not?#IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/qnfcDuZl0n — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) October 15, 2021

2020 IPL

Dhoni : We will comeback Stronger 2021 IPL

Dhoni: I still haven’t left behind — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) October 15, 2021

Harsha Bhogle: You can really be proud of the legacy you have left behind MS Dhoni:#Dhoni #CSKvsKKR #CSK pic.twitter.com/F2tcB7Skz7 — Mridul Pal (@themridulpal) October 15, 2021

MS Dhoni “Definitely Not” Last Season

The last season was a struggling one for the Chennai Super Kings, and everyone thought MS will retire after it. However, when Danny Morrison asked him at the toss of the last league game about his retirement, he said “Definitely Not.”

MSD is a man of his words, and we may see him back next season in Yellow for the Chennai Super Kings.