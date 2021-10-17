India warm-up match T20 World Cup: Full list of Team India’s warm-up games in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021

India warm-up match T20 World Cup: Team India will play two warm-up games ahead of the Super-12 stages.

The ICC T20 World Cup bonanza is set to start from 17 October 2021 with the Qualifiers. However, the Super-12 stages will start a week later. In the week, all the top teams will play warm-up games ahead of the Super-12 stages.

For the first time in the history of the tournament, all the warm-up games will be live-streamed. The tournament is happening after five years, and Disney+ Hotstar will stream all the games. T20 World Cup warm-up games will help the teams to identify their playing-11 and adjust to the surroundings.

Sunil Rayan, president and head of Disney+ Hotstar India confirmed the news about the same. He said, “ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is the pinnacle of international T20 cricket and in an industry first we will exclusively stream all the warm-up matches of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on our platform.”

India warm-up match T20 World Cup

Team India will play two warm-up games ahead of the super-12 stages, whereas they will star their Super-12 against Pakistan. They will face England on 18 October 2021, whereas Australia will be their opponent on 20 October. The match against England is a D/N game, whereas the one against Australia will be a day game. Both games will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

The Indian team would want to settle their playing eleven ahead of the main tournament. IPL 2021 was played on the same pitches, but some players were not at their best in the tournament.

1⃣ week until we are playing this lot again 👀 🆚 India

🏆 T20 World Cup Warm-Up

📍 Dubai International Stadium You okay @thebharatarmy 👋 pic.twitter.com/gAaO4HAccb — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) October 11, 2021

India warm-up match games – Full Schedule and Live Streaming

Match-1: India vs England; 18 October 2021; 7.30 PM; Live on Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar.

Match-2: India vs Australia; 20 October 2021; 3.30 PM; Live on Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar.

Team India ICC T20 World Cup Squad

Team India have announced their 15 men squad for the world cup, whereas there are three reserves in the squad. Shardul Thakur has replaced Axar Patel in the main team, whereas there are quite a few net bowlers for their practice.

India 15 member squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami.

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel.