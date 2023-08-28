IShowSpeed hits the 20 million mark on YouTube but what happened next shocked the world

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is one of the most popular live streamers on YouTube known for producing viral content. His engaging content has helped him pass several milestones at a very young age. In his latest live stream, IShowSpeed celebrated hitting the 20 million subscriber mark on YouTube.

Advertisement

Speed hit 19 million subscribers just a few weeks ago. He was unfortunately hospitalized in Japan at the moment due to health problems. Still, he had a very similar experience this time at home. Let’s dive in to see how Speed got to celebrate his achievement.

What happened after hitting the mark shocked the entire world. Did Speed’s celebration stunt end up sending him to the hospital? It is still a mystery, and the community wants him to be safe.

Advertisement

IShowSpeed’s 20 million subscribers celebration stunt left the community in shock

IShowSpeed was able to grow his YouTube fan base by a million more subscribers in just a few weeks. His celebrations suffered a temporary halt when his fans trolled him by unsubscribing in bulk. But IShowSpeed eventually crossed 20 million subs. Upon receiving the news, Speed expressed his love for everyone and asked his fans to live to the fullest.



After his short celebration speech standing over a table, he literally jumped toward his livestream setup. The screen went blank, but Speed’s voice could be heard wheezing in pain in the background. Immediately after, fans heard another voice that asked the YouTuber to stay still before calling 911. What happened next is still a mystery.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JakeSucky/status/1695623167769993383?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The YouTube and Twitter community were completely shocked when they heard about Speed’s accident. Although people were really happy about his achievement, they wanted him not to hurt himself and end up in the hospital.

The community is sure that Speed made fun of himself in front of the audience. Multiple people proceeded to call him weird and crazy. A commenter stated that Speed must think of himself as Superman. While another mentioned that he was taking way too much risk for 6-year-olds. A Twitter user called Speed a pedophile and asked how he still has this platform, while Twitter User FryeGuy stepped it up a notch and wrote, “What if that’s all we see of Speed ever again officially”.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Salah23552134/status/1695623420967281129?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FryeVibes/status/1695625007626342445?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Cleoyourlatina/status/1695763089524662429?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A few other users came up with a much more positive approach and claimed he was the GOAT. Twitter user Skeletoxica stated that he/she is not a fan, but Speed deserves respect for generating funny clips all the time.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WackoDZN/status/1695753696963891321?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/skeletoxica/status/1695948762487701541?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

IShowSpeed creates some of the most exciting content on YouTube live stream. Click here to learn how he rented out a Japanese girlfriend during his Japan trip.