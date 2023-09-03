“It became more about views, money, and popularity” – MrBeast feels offended and lashes back at JackSepticEye for saying he ruined YouTube

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson popularly known around the globe as just MrBeast is currently the most subscribed individual on YouTube. He has 180 million subscribers on YouTube and his videos easily garner more than 100 million views. But recently MrBeast lashed out at Sean “JackSepticEye” William McLoughlin on Twitter after he stated that Jimmy has ruined YouTube.

JackSepticEye is a very popular YouTuber with over 30 million subscribers. He rose to popularity by uploading exciting gaming and comedy content on YouTube. Recently Jack has been uploading a lot of content related to scary games and has also been collaborating with other content creators.

In a recent collaborative video with Thomas “Tommyinnit” Simons and his friends, Jack made a seemingly offensive statement about MrBeast. Let’s dive in to see what Jack has stated and how MrBeast responded to it.

JackSepticEye makes an offensive statement about MrBeast

Tommy Simons uploaded a YouTube video titled “Taking a lie detector test again” on September 3, 2023. The video was a collaborative effort of Tommy, Jack, and a few other friends. But JackSepticEye apparently exposed his real feelings about MrBeast when he was strapped to the polygraph machine.

Tommy tells Jack that he is going to ask a completely unrelated question and asks “Do you like MrBeast?”. Jack blindly answers that he does not while the polygraph machine confirms that he was stating the truth. The second question to Jack states “Do you think MrBeast ruined YouTube?” and without thinking the streamer responds that he did.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1698131769810128985?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Tommy asks Jack why he thinks that way about MrBeast. Jack clearly answers that “It became more about views, money, and popularity than it was about having fun”. The polygraph expert confirms that what Jack said was completely true. Jack also added that MrBeast’s videos would be longer and if he truly had fun filming it would be clearly noticeable.

MrBeast responded to the statement on X (Twitter) within a few hours. He asked Jack if he ruined YouTube because he invested all his earnings into filming videos instead of buying mansions and sports cars or if it was because he engages in philanthropy and inspires kids to help others. Jimmy also asked what he even meant by saying “If he had fun the videos would be longer” and asked if Jack thought he had given up the whole of his life for 14 years if he didn’t have fun.

MrBeast ended by stating that the clip was very disrespectful. He also claimed he could say a lot about Jack’s videos but he was ready to take all the punches and stick to being the bigger man. Naturally, most people in the community supported MrBeast and said that he was one of the reasons why YouTube is what it is today.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ImHarisonJames/status/1698140693682635258?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GogetaTV_/status/1698139969490162141?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/afc_mx1/status/1698138644408840591?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MrOGcrocs/status/1698132346875101678?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

MrBeast is all set to break records one after another

MrBeast has been flying high recently as his videos have passed one milestone after the other. Three of MrBeast’s videos have consequently broken world records for achieving the most views in 24 hours on a non-music video, and he insisted it would not have been possible without the support of his fans.

MrBeast has also pitched the idea of creating the biggest gameshow on Earth if any streaming platform would be willing to fund it. Rumble live streaming platform was the first to enquire about the budget but how the pitch proceeded is still unknown. However, MrBeast’s immense success has triggered a lot of hate towards him recently.

