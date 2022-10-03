Michael Jordan’s Sister Once Accused James Jordan of S**ual Assault in a Very Dark Story

Michael Jordan’s father James Jordan, who was murdered in 1993, was accused of s**ual assault by his daughter in her book.

Michael Jordan was extremely close to his father. James Jordan as Michael’s father led by example. He was always by his side through thick and thin. To a certain extent, MJ’s success can be credited to James’ support.

His tragic death in 1994 left a deep impact on Michael’s psyche. He retired from basketball and played in the minor leagues. But he could never get over the death of his father.

But according to Michael Jordan’s sister, James behaved differently around the NBA superstar. With her, it was a whole different thing. Deloris E. Jordan, in her book My Family’s Shadow, accused James Jordan of years of s**ual abuse.

Also read: Nia Long’s First Reaction Recorded After ‘Ime Udoka Cheated With Celtics Minority Owner’s Wife’ Report

Michael Jordan’s sister claimed mother knew about her ordeal

Deloris in her book alleged that James put her through the abuse for years. The horrifying account seriously raises questions. But there is no way to ascertain her claim. The only thing possible is to hear her and let it sink in.

Deloris narrated how she first revealed it to her mother after a verbal fight.

Deloris: “Ending eight years after it first began and five years after losing my virginity to my father, it scares me to think how much longer the abuse would have went on had I not spit out the dreadful truth to my mother during one of our many heated disagreements. Disagreements that were sometimes anything but pleasant and often featured no indication of love between the two of us.”

Michael Jordan’s mother threatened to send daughter to a girl’s home

Deloris E. revealed the dark story in her book. She revealed how her mother decided not to take any action against James. She just asked her daughter to never tell anyone else.

She continues in her book: “So as she ranted and raved about how no slutty daughter of hers better get pregnant and bring any bastard children into her house. I finally heard myself saying: “If I am so much of a slut, why don’t you keep your husband out of my bed?” When I finally found the courage to let my father’s deeds tumble from my lips, I did not know what to expect, but I never in a million years would have guessed that my mother would turn on me. Her words of betrayals did far more damage to me than my father’s deeds. They spoke volumes to the fact that she really did not care about me, which my father obviously knew. It is because she was so expressive with her dislike for me that probably made my father know he could get away with violating me.”

These are grave accusations. Deloris not only accused her father of the act but also that her mother hid it. She also claimed that Michael Jordan’s mother even threatened to send her to a girl’s home.

Because no complaints were filed at that time, there was never any investigation. While Deloris’ claims are immensely grave, there is no justifiable evidence to prove it.

Also read: Kevin Durant Ridicules Kareem Abdul-Jabbar For His Harsh Criticism of Kyrie Irving, Showcases Clip of Lakers Legend Nearly Concussing NBA Rookie