Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Leaving Blue Jays Would Be A Canadian National Disaster

The Blue Jays are what Canada has left. MLB picked up their Expos after the 2004 season and transfered them to Washington.

An entire generation has now passed watching one team. The Jays reach is far and wide, Blue Jays merch is everywhere and that stretches 4,145 km. (2575 Miles). From Newfoundland to British Columbia.

If you live in Vancouver, it doesn’t take more than two hours to go see the Mariners but when the Jays come from thousands of kilometers away, they go to Seattle with the rest of the country’s ball fans to outcheer the home team.

Remarkable, really. It says something about the country, not to mention the power of telelvision.

Even Montreal loves Vladdy

That he is the son of Vladimir Guerrero Sr, the incredible Montreal Expos outfielder and hall of famer, even tames the usual hate that Montrealers deem necessary toward their always Toronto big city rivals.

Of course Junior was born in Montreal and left his birth city with a rare memorable spring training game. Waking it off after two nights of well attended games, some tears of memories for some old Expos fans.

All of this to say: Canada loves Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He’s an easy answer to who’s you favorite player.

How Much Is He Worth?

Of course the question should really be, how much is he worth to the Blue Jays. The first baseman has asked for $500 miilion in today’s dollars. The deferments the Jays offered would cut tens of millions off today’s worth.

Junior wants his and will eventually get his. Boston, New York, Los Angeles to name a few. If he were to continue on his current career trajectory and stay healthy he’ll be one of the great hitters of his time.

What is he worth to the Toronto Blue Jays? This is now above the pay grade of the current ballclub management team. Vladdy says his no in season negotiation will end when you offer him something he’ll accept.