Hometown Hero: NASCAR Cup Driver Carson Hocevar Buys Chili’s to Keep Local Favorite Open

May 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar (77) is introduced before the start of the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

When most NASCAR drivers get hungry, they’ll oftentimes go to a fast-food place for a quick bite—but not growing NASCAR star Carson Hocevar. When he gets hungry, he goes out and buys the entire restaurant.

The Portage, Michigan native heard that one of his favorite restaurants, Chili’s in his hometown, was on the verge of closing and being torn down to make way for a major Kroger’s grocery store and adjacent gas station.

So Hocevar broke out his checkbook, and now he’ll never have to worry about keeping the kitchen open any time he’s hungry when he’s back home. Hocevar took to social media to tout his new acquisition:

“I BOUGHT MY HOMETOWN CHILI’S LOCATION IN PORTAGE MICHIGAN!!!” he wrote.

“I am excited to announced after seeing this post I made a call and got ahold of my friends at Chili’s. I wanted to be able to save this location as it’s very close to home. It shocked me to find out the folks at (radio station) 107.7 RKR had no base to their claims and this location was open. I figured it would be worthy investment to still invest and so I am proud to announce that I bought this Chili’s location in my hometown. Hope everyone can come in and grab a bite to eat!”

Social media came to Chili’s rescue!

What prompted Hocevar to become a restaurateur was a social media post by radio station WRKR: “Kroger will be totally tearing down this whole plaza in all buildings located here before beginning the construction on their new building. The Chili’s restaurant will also be torn down and the lot will be the home of the new Kroger gas station.”

Looking through fan comments, one immediately stood out—and perhaps the Spire Motorsports driver has something else in mind: “That’s one way to have a sponsorship for life.”

He even went out on a limb and shared a picture of a Chili’s restaurant adorned in a No. 77 Chili’s ‘Ride the ‘Dente’ paint scheme, reminiscent of the restaurant chain’s marketing campaign, specifically focused on racing and NASCAR. Maybe the Portage, Michigan native is smarter than we give him credit for after all.