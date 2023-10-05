“It’s Too Controversial” – Jeff Gordon Doesn’t Want Kyle Larson & Chase Elliott Following Denny Hamlin’s Model

Over the years, Denny Hamlin has significantly built his brand with several things, his success, his podcast, team ownership, his long-time sponsors, and of course, his personality. However, when it comes to Hamlin’s personality, former NASCAR driver and current Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman, Jeff Gordon has an interesting opinion, especially when it concerns his own drivers.

Recently, while speaking in an interview, Gordon explained why he does not wish his drivers; Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott to follow Hamlin’s model towards building their brand.

Jeff Gordon wants Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott to avoid Denny Hamlin’s method

While speaking with Sirius XM NASCAR Radio, Gordon stated, “Denny is trying to do things to stir up conversation to get people at least having an opinion, right? Whether it’s a positive or negative one, you have an opinion. And the fact that he’s embracing that, I will give him kudos all day long. Go for it.”

He added, “I wouldn’t want that to be one of our drivers. Because it’s just it’s too controversial. You know, it’s it to me. It’s a distraction. I feel like I want our drivers to go and build a fan base by winning races and by being themselves. But not doing things. And I think Denny is being himself to a certain degree, but I think he’s also kind of. It’s like an alter ego as well.”

Gordon further mentioned that he encourages other drivers in the sport to take actions similar to what Hamlin did. However, if they decide to join Hendrick Motorsports, they should understand that the team’s primary goal is to win races and take care of their sponsors.

Gordon believes HMS drivers should focus on winning instead of marketing



Furthermore, the four-time Cup Series champion added that athletes should focus on building their personal brand through social media and being the best version of themselves while letting the sport figure out how to market them.

Lastly, he concluded, “But if you really want to go to the racetrack focused on winning races, it’s hard to do that when you have a lot of distractions, and if Denny thrives on that great. But I just don’t think that it’s healthy within the organization.”

“When you have four drivers and you’re going in meetings together and you’re talking about how you go to the next race to win when you’re having to deal with some of those things. That’s just my opinion.”

Having said that, Gordon did mention that this was his personal opinion, both Hamlin’s and Gordon’s approaches can seemingly work in their own unique ways.