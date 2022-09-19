WATCH: 1988 Finals MVP shares a clip of Magic Johnson and Showtime Lakers jiving in Hawaiii

James Worthy, the 1988 Finals MVP, shared a video of Magic Johnson and the Showtime Lakers fondly singing and jiving in their reunion.

The Lakers of the old were the best. That statement is an undeniable fact. Sure, the Kobe Bryant era had its own merits. It was a one-man army and for all his success, The Mamba will be remembered as the greatest Laker of all time.

However, when it comes to the team, we think the Showtime Lakers were among the greatest the league had ever seen. To have players like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, and James Worthy playing in the same team is nothing short of spectacular.

Seldom do you get a chance to assemble Hall-of-Famers like these for a team? And to do so and be dominant for a whole decade? The Showtime Lakers really did it all.

And after more than 30 years since their last outing, the team has decided to celebrate in grand fashion. Over the last few days, all the members of the team, including Pat Riley, have assembled in Hawaii to indulge in revelry.

Also read: Shaquille O’Neal, who had to leave Lakers because of The Black Mamba believes “Penny Hardaway was the Kobe before Kobe Bryant”

Showtime Lakers are singing, laughing, and dancing in Hawaii, as Magic Johnson leads the way!

Talk about an escape. The “old-heads” are out and about in Hawaii! Dancing and grooving to tunes, with leis around their necks, there is no end to the fun!

James Worthy, the 1988 Finals MVP shared a video that will warm your hearts. You can WATCH the video below:

Magic Johnson leading the choir of Showtime Lakers, this should definitely be a TV show. The guys are jiving and vibing to songs as they reminisce about the great times they had.

As we stay tuned to the social media channels for more updates on the Showtime Lakers vacation, we are doing so with the hopes that some great stories might emerge. Stay tuned to this space for more!

Also read: Former $10 million Lakers star upped Dennis Rodman’s arrest numbers by over 500