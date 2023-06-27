3 Months After Revealing Intimate Details About Scottie Pippen, Larsa Pippen Confesses S*xual Chemistry with Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus is Crucial

In March earlier this year, Larsa Pippen was in the tabloids after she revealed eyebrow-raising information. The socialite claimed that she and her ex-husband Scottie Pippen engaged in s*x four times a day. Now, three months later, she has once again shared details about her s*x life. In particular, she stated on the most recent episode of the Separation Anxiety podcast, that s*xual chemistry plays an important part in her relationship with Michael Jordan‘s son, Marcus Jordan.

Since finalizing her divorce from Scottie Pippen in 2021, Larsa has been heavily criticized. Things only got worse when she started dating Marcus. The age difference, and more importantly the fact that he was the son of her ex’s former teammate made things difficult. Nevertheless, they have survived and decided to bare it all on their new podcast.

Larsa Pippen admits that s*xual chemistry plays a major role in her relationship with Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have been dating for close to a year now. But, while many believed their relationship was doomed to fail, they are still going strong. There are a number of reasons for this, one of them being their s*xual chemistry.

On their podcast, Separation Anxiety, Larsa and Marcus discussed their s*xual history. In the process, they began talking about some of their escapades. This included the topic of sleeping with someone on the first date. Eventually, this led to them discussing the importance of having chemistry with one’s partner, especially in the bedroom.

The duo agreed that s*xual chemistry is incredibly important. To the point, where if it is terrible then the relationship should be ended. In fact, Larsa claimed that it was a big part of their own relationship.

Marcus Jordan: “I feel like s*xual chemistry matters. If it’s like terrible… horrible… throw it all away!” Larsa Pippen: “For sure! Yeah… I feel like its a big part of our relationship for sure!”

This tidbit about their relationship and their s*x life comes just three months after Larsa made headlines regarding her ex, Scottie Pippen. She had previously revealed that she and Scottie would have s*x four times a night. Seeing how things ended, it looks like her aforementioned claim about chemistry is corroborated.

Larsa and Marcus are getting serious and are even considering having children

Things are getting serious now between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan, and while it has only been a year since they started dating, they are already thinking about taking some big steps. In fact, the two have even had discussions about possibly having children someday. Marcus revealed this in an interview with The Messenger.

“For now, it’s definitely a possibility. I think we’ll get there, but right now we’re just having fun taking it day by day.”

The two are still taking their time, but it looks like children are a part of their future plans. But, there is still a long way to go before that happens.