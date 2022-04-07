“All hail Dwayne Wade, the prophet!”: The Miami Heat legend was the first to say the team is ready as Jimmy Butler and co. continue to dispatch rivals

Dwayne Wade is the Miami Heat’s greatest ever player and when he says something about the team, you listen.

The Miami Heat are cruising right now and they are on a five-game winning streak. The most recent win, over the Charlotte Hornets, was an important one.

It was an exclamation point on their campaign and a warning for other teams to not underestimate them. They put up a franchise-record 144 points in regulation time. They also drained 23 three-pointers that night, another franchise record.

The team is on fire and you can’t help but wonder, wasn’t this the same team on the verge of implosion?

Dwayne Wade is a prophet!

The winning streak is no fluke. But to the untrained eye, it looks like a miraculous recovery. For some people, however, it was all part of the plan and D-Wade was the first to see this rise in form coming from a mile away!

The Miami Heat were on a four-game losing streak in the middle of March and an altercation between Jimmy Butler and coach Erik Spoelstra was televised on live tv.

Things were not looking good. However, Wade was optimistic. He even said that he called up coach Spo and talked to him about how ready they were for the playoffs.

That shocked a lot of people, considering how violent the altercation looked. Butler had to be pulled away and Spoelstra even threw a clipboard.

But D-Wade knew something others did not. He knew that there were disagreements in the team because they wanted to get the best out of each other.

He even recalls the time when the exact same thing happened between him and Spoelstra. They went on to win their next three games after that.

History has repeated itself here as the current team is also on a winning streak.

The Miami Heat are worthy of your attention

The Heat team looks lethal and with the playoffs about to begin, they will be looking to prove any doubters wrong. Their team looks poised for an upset.

They have a sixth man of the year contender in Tyler Herro and a DPOY contender in Bam Adebayo. Stars and veterans Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry are also in great form. They are also adding a new weapon in the form of Victor Oladipo.

It is time to stop sleeping on the Miami Heat.