“Amin Elhassan has a Po*nhub tab open on a live Warriors-Celtics postgame show”: Former ESPN analyst brought Kevin O’Connor on his show and had a slipup

Getting caught while watching an adult movie is every man’s biggest fear, but for a media guy like Amin Elhassan, on a work day, it could have been a death sentence if he was still on ESPN.

Amin Elhassan is a well-known face in the NBA world. He has worked as an analyst for around a decade following his stints with Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns where he worked all over the places.

Elhassan worked at first with the Hawks in field marketing and then in game-day operations and then moved to the Suns to work as scouting and video coordinator. He moved up the hierarchy and become assistant director of Basketball operations in Phoenix.

He then moved onto the Sports Media industry joining ESPN on a permanent basis and went on to work there for 8-years and regularly appeared on a number of ESPN shows including ‘His and Hers’, ‘SportsCenter’, ‘Mike & Mike’, ‘The Jump’ and ‘SportsNation’.

But a fallout after which he also went on social media Adrian Wojnarowski saw him leave ESPN for good. Following that, he has been a constant presence on LeBatard Show and several other podcasts. As his permanent work address stays unknown, it looks like the man is also working as a scouting coordinator for a certain category of films.

Kevin O’Connor catches Amin Elhassan having an adult website open on a live post-game show after Celtics-Warriors Game 5

In one of his recent appearances with Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer on Tom and Amin’s Postgame Show Live after the Warriors-Celtics Game 5, his fellow hosts hilariously called Amin out for one of the tabs that were open on his device.

It seems Kevin caught the 38-year-old having a po*n website open on his mobile device through which they were connected to his co-workers on the other side. In his defence, the man could only say,

“We were doing research for a movie that involved an adult film actress” before his team burst out laughing.

Amin Elhassan pulls Kevin O’Connor on to the court for a brief appearance in his Game 5 post-game show, accidentally has a Pornhub tab open#NBA #NBAHighlights #NBA75 #Reddit #NBA_Highlights

Follow for more highlights!https://t.co/1vo3lpcfat — NBA_Highlights (@rNBA_Highlights) June 20, 2022

He tried to ask his fellow podcast host to agree to this “research” he was talking about but was hilariously denied. Although him saying we were on it “7 hours ago” gives it off.

This will still be one of the biggest “caught red moments” alongside Karl-Anthony Towns getting caught watching an adult movie while streaming a game.

