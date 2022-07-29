ASAP Rocky’s ‘Scottie Pippen ignored Future so he f**ked his b*tch’ bar on $12 million worth Larsa Pippen

ASAP Rocky couldn’t keep it together after hearing about Larsa Pippen and Future’s ‘relationship’ in regards to Scottie Pippen.

Larsa and Scottie Pippen had been together for 19 years before they decided to end their marriage. Larsa cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ back in 2016 as the reason for why they decided to call it quits but would eventually put their divorce on hold. They would however, begin their divorce process once again two years later in 2018.

The two share 4 children together, the oldest of which, Scotty Pippen Jr, is trying to make it to the NBA after a solid outing in the Summer League for the Lakers. When talking about raising their 4 kids as parents who have separated, Larsa let it be known that they are like ‘best friends’ and work at it together.

The reasons for why they got divorced continue to be a bit cloudy but the presence of an extra-marital relationship between Larsa and other men seem to be the most popular theories. In particular, rapper, Future, has been linked to her most famously, with Scottie Pippen reportedly being the reason for why it even happened.

Scottie Pippen wasn’t nice to Future and ASAP Rocky reacts.

While on Drink Champs, ASAP Rocky and the hosts chopped it up over how it’s always great to be nice to fans. This is when the topic of Future and Scottie Pippen came up. A theory that has floated around for years is that Pippen once denied Future an autograph when younger, leading to the rapper wanting to ‘seek revenge’ later on.

When A.L.L.A rapper heard this, he immediately burst out laughing along with the hosts. It’s unclear if the theory has any legs to stand on but according to a few sources on the internets, the iconic, ‘I just f**ked your b*tch in Gucci flip-flops’ bar is referencing his affair with Larsa Pippen.

Since their divorce, Larsa was in the headlines immediately after due to her pursuing a relationship with another NBA player in Malik Beasley of the Minnesota Timberwolves. This created quite the stir however as Beasley was married to Montana Yao at the time of this happening.

