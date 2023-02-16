HomeSearch

Bryn Forbes NBA: Bucks Champion Arrested For Hitting P*rnstar Partner Elsa Jean

Adit Pujari
|Published 16/02/2023

Bryn Forbes and Elsa Jean.
Credits: USA Today Sports

Former NBA player Bryn Forbes, who played 25 games for the Timberwolves this season, was arrested on Wednesday following allegations of beating his girlfriend. The 29-year-old was detained on charges of domestic violence.

The altercation started when Forbes and his girlfriend Elsa Jean were out together. The former Minnesota guard got upset with Elsa after an argument between the two.

Bryn Forbes arrested for beating up girlfriend

Upon returning home early morning, the altercation turned physical and Bryn was accused of hitting his partner multiple times. He was arrested from his home which is close to La Cantera Parkway in San Antonio.

Forbes has already been released from jail after paying a $2500 bond despite reports of Elsa requiring medical attention. Elsa Jean is a former adult actress turned entrepreneur.

Currently, Elsa works as an OF model and mints her own NFTs. She recently made $30,000 by selling NFTs after formally quitting the mainstream adult film industry. Her tokens are reportedly priced at $250 each.

Meanwhile, Bryn Forbes was recently released by the Timberwolves after averaging 3.6 points per game. The 6ft 2″ guard was also a part of the Milwaukee Bucks squad that won the championship in 2021.

Prior to that, he was a regular starter for the San Antonio Spurs where he averaged double-digit scores for two seasons.

